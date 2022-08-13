ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park.

Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park. It happened this morning on Venus ct. Reports of a fire in the yard, that spread to the front stairs of the residence. LPFD arrived on scene quickly, and extinguished the fire. No reports of injuries. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
LOVES PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#West Side#Violent Crime#Rockford Scanner#Rockfordscanner Gmail Com
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.

That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…

Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. https://data.illinois.gov/. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
nbc15.com

Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
JANESVILLE, WI
WSPY NEWS

Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend

Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police make early morning arrests

Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Reported In Rockford This Morning

At approximately 5:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of N Church Street for a stabbing victim. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time. Rockford Police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing this morning but no other details have been released. We will update...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy