Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick.
Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick. Boone County Police are encrypted, and have not released any information. Sources told us a vehicle crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Talladega,. in Candlewick around noon today. We have conflicting reports on...
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported… Avoid The Area
Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported…. It happened around 11:40 am near Spring Creek and Olson. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has rolled over multiple times. The vehicle is now in the ditch, on its rooftop. Unknown if the jaws of life are needed. Unknown on the...
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park.
Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park. It happened this morning on Venus ct. Reports of a fire in the yard, that spread to the front stairs of the residence. LPFD arrived on scene quickly, and extinguished the fire. No reports of injuries. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Serious Accident in Winnebago County. Medical Helicopter Requested.
Sources Are Reporting A Serious Accident in Winnebago County. Medical Helicopter Requested. It happened earlier today near 75 and Pecatonica rd. Initial reports are saying there was an accident that involved an 18 wheeler. Unknown if it was just the semi, or if another vehicle was involved. Extrication was needed...
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.
That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…
Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. https://data.illinois.gov/. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
Rockford Scanner™: Major Scene on the East Side (Update from Cherry Valley PD)
Police were on scene on a well being check with a subject that was reported to be armed. There is significant police activity in the area of US Highway 20 and Mill Road. Please avoid the area. Major Scene on the East Side. It happened around 8:40 am near Harrison...
Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
Rockford Scanner™: Another Traffic Alert On The East Side, Starting Aug. 15th
The right hand northbound curb lane of 9th St between Charles St and East State St,. will be closed for maintenance work. The work is expected to be complete by end of day Saturday August 20th, weather pending. Traffic control will be in place. Please use caution and slow down...
Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
Rochelle man gets 5 years for beating that sent child to the hospital
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Everett Bradley, 55, has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for beating a child in February 2018. Bradley was charged after Rochelle Police were called to a hospital in February 2018, after a child was brought in with injuries. Bradley was found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated […]
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At A Rollover Accident Scene…
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Boone County. It happened this morning near Poplar Grove and Squaw Prairie. Multiple injuries were being reported. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles has rolled over, and is on its rooftop in the middle of the road. No...
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Reported In Rockford This Morning
At approximately 5:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of N Church Street for a stabbing victim. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time. Rockford Police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing this morning but no other details have been released. We will update...
