Shreveport, LA

KTAL

East Texans budget with last-minute back-to-school shopping amid inflation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For many, schools have already welcomed students back for their new semester. Some families are still checking items off of their back-to-school lists, hoping to find the right prices amid inflation. Inflation means spending more but not getting more. Many shoppers say their main concern...
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Shreveport, LSU Health create new 911 crisis response system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport on Monday announced they have formed a team of community organizations focused on improving 911 responses involving individuals with mental illness. The City and LSUHSC in partnership have created an action plan to address the growing mental...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SUSLA reverses course on campus mask mandates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University has reversed course in implementing an indoor mask mandate on campus for returning students. The university had announced Sunday that a mask mandate would be in effect starting Monday for all students and faculty but reversed course in a statement released late Monday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?

The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

CDC updates COVID guidelines for schools; quarantine no longer required

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students are returning to school with fewer COVID guidelines for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Spring 2020. The Centers For Disease Control updated their Covid-19 guidance for schools on Wednesday, citing that students no longer need to quarantine – even after exposure. The center also halted ongoing screenings in K12 schools. There is also revised guidance around masking and managing exposure instances.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

North Louisiana Football Alliance offers opportunity to keep playing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Louisiana Football Alliance gives young men in Shreveport-Bossier the opportunity to continue playing after graduation. Founder Holland Witherspoon founded the alliance four years ago for those who love football but are not entering college. When Witherspoon finished high school, he would have loved...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SWEPCO admits to power disconnects despite previous testimony

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO admitted to cutting off customers’ electricity during the summer months, which conflicts with what they previously told Caddo Parish Commissioners. During Monday’s work session, SWEPCO External Affairs representative Michael Corbin addressed the commission again. At the previous work session, he said SWEPCO...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

The week begins with heat and ends with a cool down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend. Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Caper opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Airline Vikings

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After more than a decade under Bo Meeks, the Airline Viking football program will be under new leadership this fall. Former Leesville Athletic Director/Offensive Coordinator Justin Scogin took over for Meeks this spring, and the new head coach has hit the ground running with his new program.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Logansport Tigers

LOGANSPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Logansport Head Coach Kevin Magee and the Tigers are moving on from their 1A championship loss a season ago. “How do you get up when you get beat in the last game? Let’s go back and do it again and finish like we want to,” said Magee.
LOGANSPORT, LA

