CNBC
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director teases the completion of another horror trilogy
Just days before Orphan: First Kill marks its official release, William Brent Bell — who directed The Boy and Brahms: The Boy II — ventured away from Esther’s spine-tingling journey to discuss adding a third entry in The Boy trilogy, which follows the unsettling story behind Brahms — a lifesize porcelain doll with sinister intentions. And while both films initially failed to achieve commercial and critical success, both entries have since obtained a strong cult following, which has assisted with the demand for a third installment.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Gets Trailer And Premiere Date At Netflix
Netflix on Monday released the first trailer and the premiere date for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a four-day, double-episode event planned for the Halloween season. Del Toro has curated a collection of genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro. After debuting October 25, two all-new tales will debut daily through October 28, when the entire collection of eight...
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
Collider
'Glorious': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Horror movies know no limits when it comes to wild plot lines or premises. Director Rebekah McKendry took full advantage of this fact while creating her latest film, Glorious. McKendry has a long history of working in a horror-based environment, from her job as Director of Marketing for Fangoria, to becoming Editor-in-Chief for Blumhouse.com. In addition to working for those well-known horror behemoths, McKendry also co-hosted the Killer POV podcast. It ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation before the podcast team moved to Blumhouse.com in 2016, changing the name to The Shock Waves podcast.
Collider
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
Motley Fool
This Could Be a Game-Changer for Warner Bros. Discovery. Time to Buy?
Warner's CEO said the company will fully embrace theatrical film releases. That's good news as simultaneous film releases in theaters and streaming have hurt revenue. While it's not developing films exclusively for HBO Max, this shouldn't hinder its streaming. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
Collider
George A. Romero's 'The Amusement Park' Gets Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Release Following Restoration
46 years after George A. Romero completed his 1975 psychological horror The Amusement Park, the once-lost film will finally come home. Following a 4K remaster and rerelease by IndieCollect in 2019, the film will now be distributed on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital media. Alongside its arrival on physical media comes a host of new special features totaling over 100 minutes, that explore the creation of the film from those who worked on the long-lost project, their family members, and veterans of the industry.
Register to Win: Jurassic World Dominion Digital Download
OWN THE EXTENDED EDITION ON DIGITAL, 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAYTM AUGUST 16, 2022 FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT Universal City, California, August 9, 2022 – Bring home JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION boasting 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage, an alternate opening, more dinosaurs and more action on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray™ on August 16th, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. […]
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All'Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for 'The Underdoggs' Comedy for MGM Barris will also produce Wizard of Oz through his production banner,...
Collider
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In All 2010s Pixar Movies
The Pixar Ball - technically called the Luxo ball - made its animated debut in Pixar's 1986 short Luxo Jr., which also starred the company's famous Luxo lamp. But since the studio delved into feature films in 1995, these little symbols quickly became beloved Easter eggs. The Pixar Ball appeared...
Billboard
Here’s the Top-Grossing Film for Each Year From 1977 to 2022
Most Billboard readers have at least a rough idea of the top albums and songs of each year but may be less familiar with the top box-office hits from each year. Fortunately, boxofficemojo.com has that information for each year dating back to 1977. So what do we learn scrolling through...
Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
Collider
'A Confederacy of Dunces' Is the Most Cursed Unmade Movie Adaptation
The novel A Confederacy of Dunces has never had an easy existence. The text wouldn’t have even seen the light of day if the mother of its author, John Kennedy Toole, hadn’t stumbled upon the manuscript after Toole’s suicide. More than a decade later, Dunces was finally published and became a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit. Its struggles to make it to bookshelves provided an eerie harbinger of the enormous and downright tragic challenges that have plagued any prospective film adaptation of this material.
Warner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond Pic
MGM has tapped Warner Bros. to be its new international partner, giving Warners a shot at having a piece of the James Bond franchise. One caveat, the arrangement doesn’t include the next James Bond film. The two companies announced the arrangement Sunday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Bullet Train' Leads Ho-Hum Weekend With $13.4M as 'Top Gun 2' Revs the EnginesTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All''Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Sets Christmas 2024 Release Date MGM’s previous partner was Universal, which released the 2022 James Bond installment No Time to Die internationally, as well as...
