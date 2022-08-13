ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Retiree volunteers for Raleigh Police Department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Nightly closures coming to I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers will be impacted by nightly closures that are starting on I-440 in Raleigh. The closures are part of the “Interstate 440 Improvements Project,” according to officials. The closures will impact areas of I-440 between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. Officials said the closures...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

City of Raleigh to host gun buy back event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department, will host a gun buy back event on Saturday. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. According...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Your guide to Raleigh’s Sip n’ Stroll district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday kicks off the start of Raleigh’s social district, Sip n’ Stroll Downtown. The district allows for open container drinking on city sidewalks within designated boundaries. More than 60 businesses have agreed to participate in some form. Below is your guide to when,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake Tech welcomes 22,000 students back to class for fall semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday marked the first day of classes for Wake Tech students—and this semester is expected to see the largest number of students returning since before the pandemic. Approximately 22,000 students walked into classrooms on Monday across Wake Tech’s six campuses. CBS 17 was able...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Hillsborough police accepting school supply donations

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is accepting elementary school supply donations through Wednesday. The supplies will be distributed by the Family Success Alliance. The following items are needed:. Glue sticks. Crayons. Pencils. Composition books. Elementary scissors. Bookbags. Post-it notes. Sandwich bags. Facial tissues. Disinfectant wipes. Small...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC

