cbs17
Retiree volunteers for Raleigh Police Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
cbs17
Nightly closures coming to I-440 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers will be impacted by nightly closures that are starting on I-440 in Raleigh. The closures are part of the “Interstate 440 Improvements Project,” according to officials. The closures will impact areas of I-440 between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. Officials said the closures...
cbs17
City of Raleigh to host gun buy back event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department, will host a gun buy back event on Saturday. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. According...
cbs17
Your guide to Raleigh’s Sip n’ Stroll district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday kicks off the start of Raleigh’s social district, Sip n’ Stroll Downtown. The district allows for open container drinking on city sidewalks within designated boundaries. More than 60 businesses have agreed to participate in some form. Below is your guide to when,...
cbs17
Folks enjoy the first night of Raleigh’s new Sip n’ Stroll district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s first social district is officially open. From large groups of people walking around with drinks to people sipping while walking a dog, people were out and about on night one of “sip n’ stroll.”. It was Drew Beck’s first time ordering...
cbs17
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
cbs17
Wake Tech welcomes 22,000 students back to class for fall semester
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday marked the first day of classes for Wake Tech students—and this semester is expected to see the largest number of students returning since before the pandemic. Approximately 22,000 students walked into classrooms on Monday across Wake Tech’s six campuses. CBS 17 was able...
cbs17
Law enforcement community rallies around K-9 Sasha, partner of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested. In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd...
cbs17
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
cbs17
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
cbs17
NC native, NC Central alumn who stars in ‘P-Valley’ to appear on campus, welcome new NCCU students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina native and N.C. Central University alum who is on a hit series called “P-Valley” will appear on campus to welcome new students to the university, a news release from the school said. J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on...
cbs17
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
cbs17
Hillsborough police accepting school supply donations
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is accepting elementary school supply donations through Wednesday. The supplies will be distributed by the Family Success Alliance. The following items are needed:. Glue sticks. Crayons. Pencils. Composition books. Elementary scissors. Bookbags. Post-it notes. Sandwich bags. Facial tissues. Disinfectant wipes. Small...
cbs17
Durham homicide clearance rate improves, but several families still wait for murder cases to be solved
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-three people have been shot and killed in Durham so far this year, but Durham Police are making progress on solving these cases, according to a crime report released this week. On Thursday, Durham Chief of Police Chief Andrews will present the department’s second-quarter crime...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
cbs17
Search continues for gunman in Wake County Deputy’s death, $100k reward offered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued on Monday for whoever is responsible for gunning down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his team will not stop until whoever is responsible is brought to justice. “We’ll be out there until we...
cbs17
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
cbs17
Stretch of I-95 in Cumberland County sees ‘at least one vehicle accident’ daily
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic backups are becoming part of the normal daily commute on Interstate 95 as crashes are on the rise in work zones in both Cumberland and Harnett counties. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is at least one vehicle accident on the...
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
