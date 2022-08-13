ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Jesus
Person
James Maddison
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Alex Smithies
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
William Saliba
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Cardiff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Arsenal loanees continue to shine in Ligue 1

Arsenal’s loanees continued to shine this weekend, with Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun netting again. Both young talents scored on their Ligue 1 debuts last week, and have continued their goal scoring touch into the second week of the French footballing calendar. Tavares opened his account last week against...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy