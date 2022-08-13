Read full article on original website
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
SkySports
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte and Tuchel Tuchel sent off after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs' first...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Soccer-Manchester City thrash Bournemouth to continue fast start
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season by thrashing promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
Arsenal leadership group defined as Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus named captain deputies
Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus have been given leadership roles at Arsenal, deputising to Martin Odegaard, David Ornstein reports. The opening weeks of the season have been bliss at London Colney, with two convincing wins against tough mid-table opposition. In the Gunners most recent outing against Leicester, both Jesus and...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League
Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and LFCTR can now bring you the confirmed team news.
BBC
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola says players will learn to play with Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players will learn how to play with Erling Haaland after the striker did not score in his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 13 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
Man Utd ready to sell James Garner amid transfer interest from five Premier League clubs including Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly decided to sell youngster James Garner. The highly-rated Red Devils youngster has spent the best part of two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping secure promotion to the Prem. The Athletic report that the Red Devils are open to offers for the 21-year-old with several...
Watford players ‘openly celebrate Emmanuel Dennis’ Nottingham Forest transfer in dressing room’
WATFORD players "openly celebrated" Emmanuel Dennis' departure to Nottingham Forest, according to reports. The striker, 24, completed his £20million transfer to the Premier League new boys on Saturday. But according to the Daily Mail, the squad at Vicarage Road were delighted to see the back of him. It is...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Hails Nathan Ake's Attitude Following West Ham Performance
After being utilised as a rotation option for most of the last two seasons, Nathan Ake was called into the first eleven for Manchester City's opener against West Ham and put in a solid performance, earning praise from his manager for his patience in waiting to gain an opportunity.
Watch: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Equalises for Tottenham against Chelsea
Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has scored to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal loanees continue to shine in Ligue 1
Arsenal’s loanees continued to shine this weekend, with Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun netting again. Both young talents scored on their Ligue 1 debuts last week, and have continued their goal scoring touch into the second week of the French footballing calendar. Tavares opened his account last week against...
