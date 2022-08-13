Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel Maven
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson
Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
KTLO
Harrison student among those receiving agriculture scholarship from agriculture department
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs including one student in Harrison. The universities include the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, and Arkansas Tech University. The scholarship recipients include the following students:. University of...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Jack Mitchell
Jack Mitchell was in high school when he began to pursue a career bridging the gap between technology and business. He worked an evening accounting job at the Walmart home office, and his empathy for seeing his colleagues “drown in their work” led him to seek a better way to work.
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden
Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District
FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Kane Whitt
Watching his family make real estate investments led Kane Whitt into commercial real estate. He began a career in the industry in 2006 when he joined CSK Hotels, a diversified real estate investment firm. He’s a partner in the family-owned company named for his father, Chris Whitt, half-brother Storm Nolan and himself.
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Lauren Oswalt Baber
If she’d followed the prominent career choice within her family, you would be reading about Lauren Baber, the successful doctor. “I did think about that [career], but I have an aversion to blood,” she joked. Instead, Baber is one of the region’s top civil defense attorneys. A litigator...
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
U of A short on freshmen dorms
The University of Arkansas is expecting another record-setting freshmen class for this upcoming year. On August 22, about 6,200 new hogs will walk to a college class for the first time, some with a longer walk than others.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas church hosts "Blessing of the Backpacks" ahead of new school year
ROGERS, Ark. — Students had their backpacks blessed at a church in Northwest Arkansas Sunday. The Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church hosted the "Blessing of the Backpacks" the day before school started in Rogers. Students and staff brought their backpacks and other school materials to the event so church...
University of Arkansas
Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15
After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
KHBS
Fort Smith clinic offers free health fair
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith held its free back-to-school party and health fair Saturday. The event included free food, music and activities. Volunteers were also on hand to distribute free school supplies. For students who play sports, free physicals were also offered by...
KYTV
Carroll County, Ark. property values rising; residents appeal reappraisals
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County residents have until August 15 to appeal property value reappraisals mailed in July. Carroll County, Arkansas, has seen a lot of growth in the last five years, something many believe is being driven by out-of-state buyers relocating to the area. “We see a lot...
Walmart+ members to receive Paramount+ at no extra cost
Walmart is adding a new streaming benefit to its membership offerings.
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Bentonville, August 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bryant High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
nwahomepage.com
2023 4-star Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III planning to make Arkansas one of his four official visits
LITTLE ROCK — Talented Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III is planning to take only four senior-year official visits with intentions for Arkansas to be among those schools, according to his father Wesley Yates, Jr. Yates III (6-4 guard, Beaumont United in Texas, composite national No. 31 /...
Search for missing woman in Benton County underway
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
