ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson

Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Harrison student among those receiving agriculture scholarship from agriculture department

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs including one student in Harrison. The universities include the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, and Arkansas Tech University. The scholarship recipients include the following students:. University of...
HARRISON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Jack Mitchell

Jack Mitchell was in high school when he began to pursue a career bridging the gap between technology and business. He worked an evening accounting job at the Walmart home office, and his empathy for seeing his colleagues “drown in their work” led him to seek a better way to work.
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden

Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Lowell, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Kane Whitt

Watching his family make real estate investments led Kane Whitt into commercial real estate. He began a career in the industry in 2006 when he joined CSK Hotels, a diversified real estate investment firm. He’s a partner in the family-owned company named for his father, Chris Whitt, half-brother Storm Nolan and himself.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Lauren Oswalt Baber

If she’d followed the prominent career choice within her family, you would be reading about Lauren Baber, the successful doctor. “I did think about that [career], but I have an aversion to blood,” she joked. Instead, Baber is one of the region’s top civil defense attorneys. A litigator...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Ua#Board Of Trustees
University of Arkansas

Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15

After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith clinic offers free health fair

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith held its free back-to-school party and health fair Saturday. The event included free food, music and activities. Volunteers were also on hand to distribute free school supplies. For students who play sports, free physicals were also offered by...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy