atlantafi.com
Now Serving Atlanta: Capital Tacos
There’s a new taco joint in town and it’s a good one: Capital Tacos is offering pickup and delivery orders in Atlanta. The eatery specializes in a Tex-Mex cuisine, which they take seriously. Here is what it says on the restaurant’s website: “Every item on our menu is...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
CBS 46
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
CBS 46
1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon will host a 1980s-themed bar crawl Aug. 25. The mixed-use village in Alpharetta will host the event at its many bars and restaurants, allowing guests to sample a variety of 1980s-themed cocktails. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket pick-up will run until 8 p.m.
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
CBS 46
Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Woodstock (GA)
Woodstock is nestled in Georgia, right on the outskirts region Atlanta in Cherokee County, Georgia, United States. The city was officially incorporated in 1897, and it is a fast-growing city with a population of thirty three thousand and thirty-nine after the 2019 census. Named from a Walter Scott Novel, Woodstock...
macaronikid.com
2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE
Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
mommypoppins.com
Best Ice Cream Near Atlanta: Ice Cream Parlors and Ice Cream Shops Kids Adore
Who wants ice cream? Everybody, especially in the summer. Fortunately, we have no shortage of ice cream near Atlanta. We've got all the big ice cream chains, like Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery, and Bruster's. We also have lots of smaller, local ice cream parlors, some with just one location —these ice cream shops are the ones that really hit the sweet spot. It was a tough job, researching and tasting various flavors and styles of ice cream near Atlanta, but somebody had to do it! Read on for the "scoop" on the yummiest ice cream parlors near Atlanta, plus cool, local mobile ice cream and popsicle stands.
First Coast News
Sarii, the canine star of the new Predator movie, was discovered in a Georgia shelter
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — From a Georgia shelter to the big screen, a rescue pup from Fulton County Animal Services has become a rising star. Fulton County Animal Services says Coco came to the shelter in the beginning of 2021. Now, she's a breakout star in the hit new installment in the "Predator" series, "Prey."
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Serves Up Double Sandwich In Second Set During Penultimate Show In Atlanta [Full Audio/Videos/Photos]
Since their humbled beginnings over 30 years ago in Athens, GA, Widespread Panic has perfected their craft, travelling the country and making multi-night residencies in their favorite cities. This weekend, Atlanta was the lucky gal as Panic performed their third and penultimate show at the Fox Theatre for an extraordinary New Year’s Eve in August.
An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past
A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
Comments / 1