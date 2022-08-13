Read full article on original website
hazard-herald.com
Suspect taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Friday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports the incident began as a disturbance between two people on 6th St. W. A suspect drew a firearm on officers, and an officer fired and struck the...
Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
The Billings Symphony host Welcome To Indian Country at The Red Ox
BILLINGS, Mont - Saturday night at the Red Ox, the Billings Symphony hosted Welcome to Indian County, a celebration of Indigenous culture through live music and poetry.
