ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
hazard-herald.com

Suspect taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Friday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports the incident began as a disturbance between two people on 6th St. W. A suspect drew a firearm on officers, and an officer fired and struck the...
BILLINGS, MT
hazard-herald.com

Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
BRIDGER, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy