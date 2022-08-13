Daryl Ruiter: (Nick Harris) could potentially be a big loss for the Browns
Garrett Bush on the Barbershop talks with Daryl Ruiter about the Browns pre-season game vs. Jacksonville, Deshaun Watson, and the injury of center Nick Harris.
Garrett Bush on the Barbershop talks with Daryl Ruiter about the Browns pre-season game vs. Jacksonville, Deshaun Watson, and the injury of center Nick Harris.
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.https://www.audacy.com/923thefan
Comments / 0