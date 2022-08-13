ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘I’ve gone and done it’ – Climber, 82, bags final Munro

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfyNt_0hG6v89v00

An 82-year-old man has climbed the final mountain in his challenge to bag all of Scotland’s 282 Munros.

Nick Gardner was greeted with a piper and a guard of honour of walking poles from fellow climbers who cheered him as he reached the summit of Cairn Gorm on Saturday.

The grandfather-of-four has spent the last two years making it his mission to climb all of Scotland’s highest peaks, since his wife, Janet, had to go into full-time care.

And, in his words, he’s “gone and done it”.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the final summit with a glass of prosecco in one hand and a dram of whisky in the other, he beamed: “I am just feeling elated.

“Words don’t exist to describe how I am feeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHmKQ_0hG6v89v00

“I’ve climbed many mountains, but I have never had a day like this in my life before.

“Not many people get to experience a day like this.

“I feel very lucky. I am a very lucky man.”

Mr Gardner, from Gairloch, in the north-west Scottish Highlands , said he felt life was over when Janet, 84, had to move into a care home after developing Alzheimer’s and osteoporosis.

Throughout his epic adventure across Scotland , which he started in July 2020, three months after his 80th birthday, the intrepid pensioner has been raising money and awareness for charities Alzheimer’s Scotland and the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

His JustGiving page has smashed its original target of £10,000, and has now raised almost £60,000, with donations still flooding in.

The challenge culminated in Mr Gardner climbing his final peak surrounded by an entourage of about 150 friends, family, fellow climbers and loyal fans he has met along the way, wearing  bright orange and purple t-shirts promoting both charities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lNuw_0hG6v89v00

Getting emotional, Mr Gardner added: “I am very excited because what I wanted to do was complete this challenge, but also increase awareness of these two diseases, and the work these charities do, and I’ve gone and done it.

“The fact that I’ve made the public more aware of these diseases, that’s the real success to me.

“I am just so happy that a lot of people think I can be of help to them.

“I’ll admit the initial impetus was to do this challenge for me.

“I felt so helpless when Janet went into care, and I knew I needed to combat that, and that I needed a project to keep me going.

“But to have been able to help these charities, help raise awareness, and help others, it feels incredible.

“It’s made me feel very emotional, with them all coming to help me today to do this final climb.

“I feel very humbled.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaUvv_0hG6v89v00

When asked if there’s another hike in the pipeline, Mr Gardner replied: “I just like being in mountains, so I will carry on doing it, not to the same intensity, but I will carry on. This certainly isn’t the last one.”

Craig Jones, chief executive of ROS, who visited Cairn Gorm on the day of Mr Gardner’s final climb, said the money raised will go towards research.

He added: “Nick is one of the most impressive fundraisers in the history of our charity, we are so proud of him.

“He’s extraordinary.

“He’s a real inspiration, he’s made us realise that when we get a bit older, we don’t need to give up on things, in fact we can throw ourselves into big challenges and really trailblaze on things that we might never have dreamt of when we are younger, so he is living proof and an inspiration to all of us.”

Fellow climber Douglas McKeith, who climbed 85 Munros with Mr Gardner over the last two years, said the day had been emotional for many.

“I have become close to Nick since doing some of his challenge with him,” he said.

“He’s a member of our climbing club JMCS Glasgow, and we’ve almost had our own journey within his journey.

“It’s been great seeing him do it.”

One of Mr Gardner’s two daughters, Sally McKenzie, has nominated him to Guinness World Records for the oldest person to climb the Munros.

To donate to Mr Gardner’s cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/nicks-munro-challenge.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climbers#Glasgow#Uk#Cairn#Justgiving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there

Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
U.K.
The Independent

Adèle Milloz: World champion ski mountaineer, 26, plunges to her death on Mont Blanc

A world champion ski mountaineer has died while climbing Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Mountain guides confirmed that Adèle Milloz, 26, and her climbing partner, 30, fell to their death on Friday before 6.15pm on the route to Aiguille du Peigne. The climbers were over 10,000ft up, crossing Aiguille du Peigne to Aiguille du Midi. Other mountaineers saw the two fall and called for help. They then stopped their own climb due to shock and were lifted off the mountain. Milloz had grown up in Tignes, in the Alps, and won gold in individual and team sprint ski mountaineering...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move

The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Absolutely incredible’: British divers solve 105-year-old mystery

British divers have finally discovered a US shipwreck from World War I that had been missing under the ocean since 1917.A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on 11 August, 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.The USS Jacob Jones was one of six vessels named Tucker-class destroyers, designed by and built for the US Navy before the nation entered World War One.The impressive vessel was the first of the American destroyers ever to be sunk by enemy action - and was torpedoed off the Isles of Scilly in 1917...
U.K.
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
BBC

Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says

A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Fuming family refuses to stay in 'disgusting' Pontins holiday park room

A father has slammed a "filthy" holiday park after his family abandoned it without staying a single night when they saw the state of their room. Ross Murphy said the Pontins Camber Sands resort in East Sussex was his family's "worst ever" holiday. Ross, who had visited the holiday park...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy