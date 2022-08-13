ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic has late penalty saved as Wolves hold Fulham

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4eMJ_0hG6v7HC00

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa ensured his side a point by saving Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late penalty in a goalless draw against Fulham at Molineux.

Mitrovic, who scored twice last week in Fulham’s opening-day draw against Liverpool , was handed the chance to snatch all three points for the Londoners in the 81st minute.

Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s ill-timed challenge on Bobby Cordova-Reid, but Sa dived to his right to keep out Mitrovic’s spot-kick.

Mitrovic looked set to score his 45th league goal in as many appearances after his record-breaking feat in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

There were no complaints about Brooks’ penalty decision, but, on the balance of play on a baking afternoon, justice was served when Sa guessed right to make sure the points were shared.

Wolves began at break-neck speed in scorching temperatures at Molineux as Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan both forced Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak into early action.

Neto’s angled drive after being brilliantly picked out by Daniel Podence was blocked before the Wolves forward headed the rebound back across the face of goal.

Hwang then sprinted into a one-on-one with Rodak after Neto’s excellent pass and his effort was also blocked.

Mitrovic’s wild volley over the top in his side’s first attack was met with huge cheers by the home faithful, but Fulham threatened again soon after.

Cordova-Reid’s downward header from Andreas Pereira’s corner was cleared by Neves close to the goal-line.

Rodak’s gaffe then presented Neto with another opening, but he missed his chance to take aim at an open goal and Podence skewed the loose ball wide.

The home side should have broken the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Ait-Nouri’s perfect low cross presented Morgan Gibbs-White with a tap-in, but the England Under-21 forward failed to convert.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage sent on new signing Goncalo Guedes for his first appearance in the 57th minute, with Hwang making way.

The Portugal forward’s darting runs helped stretch Fulham’s defence, but the Londoners held firm at the back and continued to pose problems of their own going forward.

Neeskens Kebano forced Sa into a rare save at his near post and the home fans grew restless.

Lage sent on Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo for Neto and Jonny respectively with 12 minutes remaining, but the dice rolled in Fulham’s favour in the 80th minute.

Cordova-Reid went tumbling under Ait-Nouri’s misjudged tackle and Brooks did not hesitate in pointing to the spot, only for Sa to deny Mitrovic with a diving save to his right.

Mitrovic and Gibbs-White clashed in added time as tempers flared after the former’s late challenge, with both players leaning in with their foreheads to earn themselves a booking.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Neto
Person
Neeskens Kebano
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Andreas Pereira
BBC

Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Molineux#Londoners
The Independent

Patrick Vieira lays down goalscoring challenge to Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira has challenged Crystal Palace to break their Premier League goal-scoring record during the competition’s 30th-anniversary season.The Eagles came close last campaign, matching their second-best haul of 50 set in the 2016/17 season, just one shy of their best Premier League tally, 51 in 2018/19.Wilfried Zaha netted 14 of those 2021/22 goals, while Conor Gallagher, now back with Chelsea after his south London loan spell, contributed eight.“There is no pressure,” said Vieira. “We did quite well scoring those goals. We have good players who are capable of creating something in the last 30 yards.“But scoring goals is about how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

After stumbling and dropping a pair of points in a season opening draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage, Liverpool return to Anfield for the home opener in week two as Jürgen Klopp’s men look to bounce back against a Crystal Palace side that will be aiming for a top half finish but face a tough opening stretch and lost their own opener to Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy