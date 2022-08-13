ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Antonio Colak maintains scoring streak as Rangers ease to victory

By Ronnie Esplin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yetD_0hG6v3kI00

Antonio Colak scored for the third game in a row as Rangers swept St Johnstone aside with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Ibrox.

Malik Tillman gave the patient home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a close-range header.

Saints continued to make life difficult for the Light Blues until Croatian striker Colak, who had netted in previous games against Union Saint-Gilloise and Kilmarnock, drove in a second from 10 yards in the 62nd minute, with late goals by substitutes Scott Arfield and Tom Lawrence adding gloss to the scoreline.

It was a third Rangers victory at Ibrox in a week with three clean sheets which will boost confidence ahead of the first leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV in Govan on Tuesday night.

With injuries to Ryan Kent and James Sands from Tuesday’s European game, Gers defender Ben Davies made his first start and Rabbi Matondo , Ryan Jack and Scott Wright also came in against unchanged Saints.

There was a half-hearted appeal for a penalty within minutes when Colak tumbled inside the box following a challenge by Saints’ on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell. Referee Nick Walsh took no notice.

In the fourth minute, St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews drove a clearance off Tillman and was glad to see the ball fly wide of the goal.

There was early Saints disruption three minutes later when Cammy MacPherson went off injured to be replaced by former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips for his debut.

It was one-way traffic but in the 17th minute, when a deep cross bounced off Rangers defender Borna Barisic eight yards out, striker Theo Blair knocked the ball wide of a post from on the ground and a good St Johnstone chance was gone.

Light Blues midfielder John Lundstram came close on the half-hour with a powerful 25-yard drive which had Matthews stretching to tip over the crossbar.

Rangers kept the visitors pinned in and when skipper James Tavernier took a Wright pass and floated the ball over to the back post, Tillman, on loan from Bayern Munich, rose high again to head in off the bar.

In the 50th minute Matondo, playing off the left, cracked the woodwork with a drive from the edge of the box and Barisic cleared the bar by inches with a free-kick from a similar distance.

When Saints lost a second, it was their own fault. A hesitant Drey Wright was robbed by Matondo inside the penalty area and the ball fell to Colak who swiftly turned and drove the ball low past Matthews.

Colak then made way for Alfredo Morelos in a triple substitution that also saw Wright and Tillman replaced by Arfield and Lawrence.

The points were secured and it was a case of Rangers trying to add to their tally, which Arfield did with 10 minutes remaining when he converted a Matondo cutback from 12 yards.

Three minutes later Arfield set up Lawrence for his first Rangers goal and after a comprehensive domestic display, boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst returns his focus back to Europe and PSV.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Champions League qualification is the goal

Giovanni van Bronckhorst stressed the importance of Champions League football to himself and Rangers as he prepared for the first leg of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox on Tuesday night. Rangers last played in European football's elite club competition in 2010/11 before their financial problems saw them re-emerge...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remi Matthews
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Scott Arfield
Person
Malik Tillman
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Drey Wright
The Independent

Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card in Liverpool draw – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez will have plenty of time to learn from his red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early in the second half for flooring the Eagles centre-back after the two had tangled with each other all night.Klopp pointed to the provocation the striker had received but accepted there were no excuses for his reaction and the three-match ban he will now serve – missing matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts

Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) Scotland, Celtic...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Gers#Croatian#Union Saint Gilloise#European#Millwall#Watford
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 with Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller goals

Champions Bayern Munich made it two Bundesliga wins from two matches when they comfortably beat visitors VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday with goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller. The Bavarians, who have now scored eight goals in their first two league matches, were lethal in attack, especially in the...
MLS
The Independent

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy