ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Late Kyle Walker-Peters strike earns Southampton draw against Leeds

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46THhs_0hG6v2rZ00

Kyle Walker-Peters struck a late equaliser as Southampton came back from two goals behind to secure their first point of the season in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds .

Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.

Instead it was Southampton – who bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day – who fought their way back into the match.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Neither side had any significant chances in the opening exchanges, with Leeds coming closest when Patrick Bamford had a shot blocked in the 13th minute.

Despite Leeds’ bright opening, there was a moment of concern when VAR checked a possible red card for a last-ditch challenge by Diego Llorente on Stuart Armstrong.

Southampton almost had a fortunate break just before the 20-minute mark when Armstrong had an effort deflect back at him off a defender and then narrowly wide of the target.

The home side’s best chance of the half came in the 27th minute when Armel Bella Kotchap drove forward from defence, drove up the pitch and fired just wide of the goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2Ptj_0hG6v2rZ00

There was another injury concern for Marsch to contend with when Bamford was forced off in the 28th minute.

Gavin Bazunu had to be alert to dive to his left and tip substitute Daniel James’ effort around the post, after he made a clever run into the box before creating space to shoot, with the goalkeeper called on again to catch the ball on the line from Rasmus Kristensen’s header at the subsequent corner.

Leeds took the lead just moments after the start of the second half, when Rodrigo turned home a well-timed ball from Jack Harrison.

In the 58th minute Leeds had a chance to double their lead from a corner but Rodrigo’s glancing header landed on the roof of the net.

The visitors did find their second on the hour mark, with Saints struggling again to clear their lines from a corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhMRn_0hG6v2rZ00

The corner was flicked on at the near post and Rodrigo headed in from just a yard out to double his and Leeds’ tally.

Against the run of play Southampton managed to pull one back when substitute Aribo tapped home after being picked out by Adam Armstrong in an unmarked position at the far post.

The 26-year-old had to round the approaching Illan Meslier before finding the net for his first Southampton goal.

Southampton struck the equaliser with just under 10 minutes of normal time remaining. A clever pass from Sekou Mara played in Walker-Peters who fired past Meslier and into the far side of the goal.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table

It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Stuart Armstrong
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
SkySports

Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southampton Fc#Tottenham#Walker Peters
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Joseph Anang: West Ham goalkeeper joins Derby County on loan

Derby County have signed West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old's move to Derby came after West Ham recalled Anang from his loan deal with St Patrick's Athletic. He helped the Saints reach the Europa Conference League third qualifying round during his spell at the League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Middlesbrough 2-2 Sheffield United: Chuba Akpom double rescues point for Boro to deny Blades

Chuba Akpom spared the blushes of team-mate Ryan Giles as his double earned Middlesbrough a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at the Riverside. The Blades looked to be heading for all three points when Giles rifled the ball into his own net midway through the second half, but, having already struck in the first half with a close-range finish, Akpom scored again with eight minutes remaining as he directed a header past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy