ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres player gets 80-game suspension

By Domenick Candelieri, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMa3s_0hG6uxcA00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play this season after Major League Baseball suspended him for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, the league announced.

Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball stated in a news release. The substance is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The Padres shortstop has been recovering from a broken wrist that he injured during the offseason and hasn’t played in a game this season.

The suspension will cause Tatis Jr. to miss the start of next season as well.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale admits to acting ‘like an idiot’ during caught-on-camera outburst

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience,” the Padres wrote in a statement.

Tatis Jr. responded to the suspension in a statement released by the Major League Baseball Players Association, saying that he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis Jr. said. “I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

WATCH: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

Tatis Jr. explained that he has taken “countless drug tests” throughout his professional career, including on March 29, 2022, and that all of the results have come back negative until testing positive for Clostebol.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023,” Tatis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDTN

Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Kswb#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured after Mercer Co. crash

The sheriff's office reported that 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was traveling south on U.S. Route 127 at the same time a 58-year-old man was traveling north. The 58-year-old man veered left of center, striking Schmitt, for an unknown reason, said police.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11. After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the […]
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting for San Diego Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not list Ha-Seong Kim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Kim will take the afternoon off while Wil Myers enters the lineup in left field and bats eight against the Nats. Jake Cronenworth will cover shortstop, Brandon Drury will start at second base, Josh Bell will handle first base, and Jurickson Profar will take a turn at designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy