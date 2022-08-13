ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brooklyn Beckham Debuts ‘Married’ Tattoo After Reports of ‘Issues’ Between Victoria & His Wife

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKRKV_0hG6uuxz00

Inked up. Brooklyn Beckham showed off his new tattoo that honors his wife Nicola Peltz. He took to Instagram to show his affection for his wife amid reports that she and his mother Victoria Beckham don’t get along.

Brooklyn showed off his tattoo in an Instagram story on August 11, 2022. The tattoo features the word “married” on his hand in cursive. In a caption, he wrote, “Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.” This isn’t the only tattoo he got in tribute to Nicola. At Variety ‘s Power of Young Hollywood event on August 11, 2022, he also revealed that he has a tattoo featuring a sketch of her eyes located on the back of his neck. On why he got his wife’s eyes, he said that she “has the most gorgeous eyes in the world.” In late May, he also tattooed his vows. “Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream,” the tattoo reads. “You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.”

The new tattoo comes after reports came out that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mom don’t get along. In Brooklyn’s Variety profile that came out on August 10, 2022, he and Nicola dispelled those rumors . The drama, according to sites, supposedly started when she didn’t wear the wedding dress that Victoria designed. She instead opted for a Valentino dress. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she confessed. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Brooklyn added on, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Everything unfolded when a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mother were not on good terms . “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the insider said of Victoria and Nicola’s relationship. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” According to Page Six’s source, Victoria and Nicola’s drama started after Nicola decided that she didn’t want her mother-in-law to be involved in “any part of the [wedding] planning.” The insider continued, “She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” The source added that the “non-stop petty drama” between Victoria and Nicola has also affected Victoria and her husband David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents only became worse after he posted a cover of Nicola on Tatler magazine, which featured the headline: “The New Mrs. Beckham.”

Another source came forward to Page Six on August 10, 2022, to reveal that the drama goes further than the dress. “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” the source said. “It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet.” The source said that the problem between everyone is branding. Brooklyn’s parents want their son and their daughter-in-law to follow in their footsteps of leading clothing lines, perfume, and other ventures. “There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” the source dished about Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz. “I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance.”

On August 6, 2022, Nicola posted two pictures of her crying on Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.” She continued to give her followers assurance, “I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me ” Brooklyn liked and commented on the post, “You have the most amazing heart xx. I love you so so much xx.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0hG6uuxz00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Victoria ‘Can’t Stand’ Brooklyn’s New Wife After Their ‘Horrendous’ Wedding Drama—’They Don’t Talk’

Click here to read the full article. Family feud. Victoria Beckham and Nicole Peltz‘s relationship is the mother-daughter-in-law bond they expected. Nicola—an actress and the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz—is the wife of Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. The couple married in April 2022 after three years of dating. However, a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding wasn’t the happy family event the Beckhams had hoped for—at least for his mother, Victoria, who has had a contentious relationship with her daughter-in-law even before Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot. “They can’t stand each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Jen Garner Shared a Cryptic Post About ‘Worries’ After Reports Her Daughter Skipped Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’

Click here to read the full article. No worries? Fans think Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon and wedding were revealed in a cryptic Instagram post. J-Lo and Ben—who dated from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting in 2021—married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16, 2022. After their wedding, Ben and J-Lo were photographed on their honeymoon in Paris, France, along with their kids: Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, (whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme (whom J-Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.) Ben also shares...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Nelson Peltz
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
David Beckham
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#New Tattoo#Wedding#Valentino
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Victoria Beckham in cold war with new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz

It’s the Ice Girls. There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six has learned. Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — ...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy