5 Things to watch for in Vikings preseason opener against Raiders

On Sunday afternoon at 3:25 central time, the wait for live Minnesota Vikings football is over. The 2022 preseason will kick off for the Vikings as they face the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders on NFL Network. Along with the start of the 62nd season in franchise history, it also officially dawns a new era of Vikings football with the debuts of head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers

An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

