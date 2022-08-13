Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Severe storms move through south Texas
TEXAS, USA — Multiple Tornado Warnings issued for south Texas communities Monday afternoon have expired as severe weather moves through the region. Those storms are causing downpours in regions to the south and west of San Antonio, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of La Salle, McMuellen, Jim Wells and Duval counties. It's in effect until at least 6 p.m.
San Antonio expects more rain, scattered showers after 'cool' Sunday temps
Sunday was San Antonio's coolest day since May 25.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
fox7austin.com
Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps
Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
CBS Austin
Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend
The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Only three wildfires remain active in Texas
Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning. The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County now about 50% contained. Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Frio, Medina by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Frio; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Medina County in south central Texas Northeastern Frio County in south central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moore, or 8 miles west of Devine, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hondo, Moore and Biry. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
Click2Houston.com
Another flood threat tomorrow
A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
The Devils River In TX Is Another Perfect Getaway for a Splash
If you're Texan then you should know all that Texas has to offer you. There are all kinds of spots in Texas I have mentioned to you that should be on your list of places to visit. After all, Texas is a huge state and has tons of places you...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
