San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Severe storms move through south Texas

TEXAS, USA — Multiple Tornado Warnings issued for south Texas communities Monday afternoon have expired as severe weather moves through the region. Those storms are causing downpours in regions to the south and west of San Antonio, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of La Salle, McMuellen, Jim Wells and Duval counties. It's in effect until at least 6 p.m.
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
ValleyCentral

Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley

UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
CBS Austin

Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend

The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Frio, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Frio; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Medina County in south central Texas Northeastern Frio County in south central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moore, or 8 miles west of Devine, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hondo, Moore and Biry. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
