WSYX ABC6
Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
WSYX ABC6
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
WSYX ABC6
Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
WSYX ABC6
As many struggle with prices, team expands to provide more low-cost animal services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It is hard to find a cuter scene: a room full of kittens playing, patrolling, and even ready to pounce. But, concerns for these animals and families across Central Ohio are real. "The population of Columbus is constantly growing, and we only have a couple...
WSYX ABC6
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County hosting second Touch-a-Truck event today
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County is hosting a special day to let your kids explore their favorite vehicles big and small! Their second Touch-a-Truck event is happening today from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin High School. A wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment and commercial...
WSYX ABC6
Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
WSYX ABC6
Cops and Barbers sets kids up for successful school year and future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus barber is working to set kids up for a bright future, and he's doing that the way he knows best, giving them a free haircut and school supplies. Robert Cayson, a barber at Fresche, started Cops and Barbers to give back to his...
WSYX ABC6
Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
WSYX ABC6
Renaissance Festival happening today at Columbus Museum of Art
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Museum of Art is taking on a renaissance feel today. CMA is partnering up with the Ohio Renaissance Festival to combine fantasy and history. The special event has vendors and performers from the Ohio Renaissance Festival and also the exhibition of Raphael—The Power...
WSYX ABC6
Nearly all Columbus City School buildings now have AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly all Columbus City Schools will have brand new or upgraded air conditioning by the end of this summer. It's been a "hot topic" for teachers as their union fights the school board for a better contract. The district gave ABC 6 a personal tour in one of the schools receiving a brand new HVAC system at North Linden Elementary School.
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was shot and killed Monday on the east side. Police said the shooting happened during a large fight around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 1053 Ashburton Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found...
WSYX ABC6
Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
WSYX ABC6
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
WSYX ABC6
Concern from CCS students, parents over virtual learning with substitute teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus City School District braces for a possible teacher strike, some parents and students are concerned with the alternative plan for the beginning of the school year. "I was really looking forward to going back to school, seeing new people and it being my...
WSYX ABC6
Remembering bus road rules as students return to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a big week for students heading back to the classroom. That means you are going to be seeing a lot of school buses on the road. Law enforcement agencies are sharing reminders on social media about the rules on the roadways for bus safety.
WSYX ABC6
Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
WSYX ABC6
CCS and CEA set to meet twice this week as teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education and Columbus Education Association are set to meet twice this week to work toward a new contract and to avoid a teacher strike. CCS said the board on Monday requested a federal mediator contact the CEA and ask...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
WSYX ABC6
Brady Quinn supporting veterans through 3rd & Goal Foundation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brady Quinn is a man of many talents and when he's not on television as a Fox Sports College football analyst you could find him, as we did on Monday, rolling out his 12 annual 3rd & Goal Foundation golf outing at Tartan Fields. Quinn...
