WSYX ABC6

Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Delaware County hosting second Touch-a-Truck event today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County is hosting a special day to let your kids explore their favorite vehicles big and small! Their second Touch-a-Truck event is happening today from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin High School. A wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment and commercial...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Renaissance Festival happening today at Columbus Museum of Art

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Museum of Art is taking on a renaissance feel today. CMA is partnering up with the Ohio Renaissance Festival to combine fantasy and history. The special event has vendors and performers from the Ohio Renaissance Festival and also the exhibition of Raphael—The Power...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nearly all Columbus City School buildings now have AC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly all Columbus City Schools will have brand new or upgraded air conditioning by the end of this summer. It's been a "hot topic" for teachers as their union fights the school board for a better contract. The district gave ABC 6 a personal tour in one of the schools receiving a brand new HVAC system at North Linden Elementary School.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

21-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was shot and killed Monday on the east side. Police said the shooting happened during a large fight around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 1053 Ashburton Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Remembering bus road rules as students return to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a big week for students heading back to the classroom. That means you are going to be seeing a lot of school buses on the road. Law enforcement agencies are sharing reminders on social media about the rules on the roadways for bus safety.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS and CEA set to meet twice this week as teacher strike looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education and Columbus Education Association are set to meet twice this week to work toward a new contract and to avoid a teacher strike. CCS said the board on Monday requested a federal mediator contact the CEA and ask...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Brady Quinn supporting veterans through 3rd & Goal Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brady Quinn is a man of many talents and when he's not on television as a Fox Sports College football analyst you could find him, as we did on Monday, rolling out his 12 annual 3rd & Goal Foundation golf outing at Tartan Fields. Quinn...
COLUMBUS, OH

