Wilson County, NC

WRAL News

Two arrested after standoff near Garner High School

Garner, N.C. — A large police presence, officers heavily armed with weapons drawn, were massed Wednesday afternoon outside a Garner apartment complex just across from Garner High School. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Legacy Apartments, where two people could be seen putting their hands up before they...
GARNER, NC
City
Bailey, NC
City
Sims, NC
Wilson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wilson County, NC
WRAL News

Two men taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in investigation of murdered Wake County deputy

The U.S. Marshals Service took two men into custody in Burke County for questioning in the investigation of the murder of a Wake County deputy, WRAL News has learned. WSOC-TV reported that during two separate traffic stops on Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 40, federal marshals took two men into custody. More than a dozen U.S. Marshals were involved, the station reported.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Former Raleigh police officer arrested after fake drug arrests

Raleigh, N.C. — A former Raleigh police officer has been arrested in connection to a string of wrongful drug arrests between 2019 and 2020. Authorities allege that, between December 2019 and May 2020, Detective Omar Abdullah used an informant named Dennis Leon Williams Jr. on controlled drug buys that led to Black men being arrested and jailed on drug trafficking charges.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs

Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land

Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
