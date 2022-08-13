Read full article on original website
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that the truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.
Officers with tactical gear and rifles outside complex near Garner High School
Garner, N.C. — A large police presence, officers heavily armed with weapons drawn, were massed Wednesday afternoon outside a Garner apartment complex just across from Garner High School. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Legacy Apartments, where two people could be seen putting their hands up before they...
Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...
Two arrested after standoff near Garner High School
Garner, N.C. — A large police presence, officers heavily armed with weapons drawn, were massed Wednesday afternoon outside a Garner apartment complex just across from Garner High School. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Legacy Apartments, where two people could be seen putting their hands up before they...
Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway
Duplin County, N.C. — WITN reports a body was found among trash dumped along a Duplin County highway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered on U.S. 117 when they stopped to investigate trash dumped on the side of the road. The highway between the...
Two men taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in investigation of murdered Wake County deputy
The U.S. Marshals Service took two men into custody in Burke County for questioning in the investigation of the murder of a Wake County deputy, WRAL News has learned. WSOC-TV reported that during two separate traffic stops on Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 40, federal marshals took two men into custody. More than a dozen U.S. Marshals were involved, the station reported.
Report: SUV had just left car wash before crashing into Hardee's, killing 2 brothers
Wilson, N.C. — A crash report released Wednesday indicates the driver who crashed into a Hardee's in Wilson on Sunday had just exited a car wash. The report shared more details about the crash that killed brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62. Police said 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence...
Simulated active shooter response drill helps officers train for potential tragedy
Tarboro, N.C. — Edgecombe County held a full-scale active shooter drill at Tarboro High School on Wednesday morning. Dozens of sheriff’s deputies and police officers descended on the campus for a true-to-life simulation of unthinkable tragedy coming to their community. Organizers set off a shots fired call from...
Witness says driver who crashed into Hardee's complained of brake failure
Wilson, N.C. — Two brothers were killed Sunday after an SUV crashed into a Hardee's on Forest Hills Road. A man who was eating in the Hardee's at the time told WRAL News the driver claimed his brakes had failed on him. Jason Hensley said he watched the crash...
Former Raleigh police officer arrested after fake drug arrests
Raleigh, N.C. — A former Raleigh police officer has been arrested in connection to a string of wrongful drug arrests between 2019 and 2020. Authorities allege that, between December 2019 and May 2020, Detective Omar Abdullah used an informant named Dennis Leon Williams Jr. on controlled drug buys that led to Black men being arrested and jailed on drug trafficking charges.
Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
Beloved Rolesville fire chief passes away in his home at 67 years old
Rolesville, N.C. — The Rolesville fire chief passed away in his home Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Wake County. Rodney Privette, 67, was an admired member of the Rolesville community, said Darrell Alford, director of Wake County Fire Services. According to a release from Wake County, Privette...
Pandemic rebound: 16 million visitors spent $2.3 billion in Wake County in 2021
Wake County, N.C. — Wake County welcomed nearly 16 million visitors who spent $2.3 billion in 2021, according to a report from Visit Raleigh. Both visitation and spending declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears those numbers are on the rise since the launch of vaccines and fewer restrictions.
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
Before jumping from plane, co-pilot was 'visibly upset' and 'may have gotten sick'
A newly-released report from the National Transportation Safety Board is providing more details about events leading up to a 23-year-old co-pilot jumping from a plane before an emergency landing at RDU on July 29. Charles Hew Crooks was reportedly 'visibly upset' as they planned their approach to RDU with air...
Buried side-by-side: Family remembers brothers killed when SUV crashed into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Two brothers will be buried next to each other after dying when an SUV crashed into a Hardee's in Wilson on Sunday morning. The pair had been eating inside. Now, family and friends of Clay and Christopher Ruffin are left to cope with the tragic loss.
Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land
Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
WRAL Investigates whistle blower claims of Medicaid misspending in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — As the debate continues over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, there are new questions about how millions of federal dollars were spent to upgrade, update and streamline the current Medicaid system in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Services is the state government’s...
