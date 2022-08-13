Free pet adoption event with food trucks, vendors

STOCKTON, Calif, (BCN) — The Stockton Animal Shelter will be hosting a free pet adoption event with food trucks, ice cream trucks and vendors later this month.

The “Clear the Shelter” event will be held at 1575 S. Lincoln St. from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Attendees will be able to adopt cats or dogs without any cost, according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

For a list of names and photos of animals residing at the shelter in Stockton, visit Adoption (stocktonca.gov)

Anyone wanting to speed up the adoption process can email sspadogs@gmail.com to fill out a pre-adoption application.

