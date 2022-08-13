Read full article on original website
Dodge Will FINALLY Sell A Challenger Convertible
For years if you wanted to buy a convertible four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
Watch A Hyundai Sedan Drive Over A Lamborghini Performante Spyder
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
The Fastest Porsche 718 Boxster Ever Is Almost Ready
When Porsche took the covers off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it didn't take very long for all who sampled it to realize that the car is like a cut-price 911 GT3. In fact, some even prefer it over the 911 due to the fact that the GT4 RS is easier to predict and control. That intake noise directly behind your ears is hard to beat too. But what happens when you chop the top on the Cayman GT4 RS?
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Top Speed
Why the 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster S Is The Best Sportster Yet
Harley-Davidson entered a new era with the introduction of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine. First seen in the Pan America adventure bike, its second application was in the brand new Sportster S model, finally replacing the original Sportster that has been in production since 1957. Can The Gaokin Thor GK...
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
Watch the moment when a Mustang GT’s dramatic exit goes horribly wrong in front of a crowd
A spectator has captured footage of a 2019 Ford Mustang GT350R getting into an accident while leaving a car show. The driver in the video is seen speeding away before experiencing a 180-degree spin that ends in a rear collision with a light pole. A spectator asked the person filming...
Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year
The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
CAR AND DRIVER
House of Ettore: The Bugatti Château Is Where the Brand's Past Meets Its Present
Back in 1909, in the contested Alsatian French/German border town of Molsheim, the erudite artisans of the Milanese Bugatti family—son Ettore, backed by father Carlo—acquired a factory to begin producing their namesake automobiles. Engineered and designed to be the fastest and the loveliest cars in the world, intended to compete with Bentleys on the track and Rolls-Royces at the opera, Bugattis earned a name that soon became synonymous with speed, beauty, and exclusivity.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 With Gold Components Will Make You Stop & Stare
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has rocked the motorcycle market ever since it first came out way back in 1990. While its brawny appearance plays a key role in its popularity, equal credit also goes to the bike’s likable riding dynamics and thumping heart. All this, however, was a bit...
CarBuzz.com
