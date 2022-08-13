ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL URBN LEAF DISPENSARY, REVERSING PRIOR DENIAL

August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Conditional Use Permit and allow Urbn Leaf to build a cannabis (marijuana) dispensary at 7901 Hillside Drive. The Council unanimously voted 5-0 to repeal its earlier approval of an appeal that had blocked the project, after applicant Urbn Leaf filed a legal challenge.
LA MESA, CA
osidenews.com

Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17

Oceanside CA— The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the...
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
ESCONDIDO, CA
irei.com

Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.

Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

North County's Latest Residential Development

Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
theregistrysocal.com

Gershman Properties Pays $47.8MM for 60,973 SQFT Retail Asset in Chula Vista

San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center shadow- anchored by Home Depot and Walmart Supercenter and located in Chula Vista, California for $47.8 million. The traded portion comprises 60,973 square feet of well-located shops and free- standing buildings. The asset traded from Crow Holdings to Gershman Properties for an undisclosed price. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller in the transaction.
CHULA VISTA, CA

