‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
“Hiring Blitz” Happening Tuesday At These San Diego Post Office Locations
The United States Postal Service is hosting what they are calling an “unprecedented one-day hiring blitz” across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency. Fox 5 San Diego says the U.S.P.S. will welcome those looking for a job between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on...
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL URBN LEAF DISPENSARY, REVERSING PRIOR DENIAL
August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Conditional Use Permit and allow Urbn Leaf to build a cannabis (marijuana) dispensary at 7901 Hillside Drive. The Council unanimously voted 5-0 to repeal its earlier approval of an appeal that had blocked the project, after applicant Urbn Leaf filed a legal challenge.
Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'
People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday. The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world. The Third Avenue Village area will...
Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17
Oceanside CA— The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the...
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
USPS Holding One-Day Hiring Event Across San Diego County
Looking for a job in San Diego County? The U.S. Postal Service is looking for you. The USPS will be holding a one-day hiring "blitz" for mail carriers and clerks at 19 of their post offices across San Diego County on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting...
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
Encinitas council denies Seabluffe residents’ appeal, approves Alila Marea sister project
Plans to build a mix of apartments, shops and hotel rooms just south of the luxury Alila Marea Beach Resort are exceptional and the development will provide a huge community benefit, Encinitas City Council members said Wednesday, Aug. 10, as they denied an appeal filed by an opponents’ group.
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
Report: Behavioral Health in SD Region Needs 18,500 Workers to Keep Up with Demand
A report completed at the behest of county leadership found the San Diego region will need to add more than 18,500 behavioral health workers in the next five years to meet the mental health and addiction treatment needs of the community, it was announced Monday. The report by the San...
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
Gershman Properties Pays $47.8MM for 60,973 SQFT Retail Asset in Chula Vista
San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center shadow- anchored by Home Depot and Walmart Supercenter and located in Chula Vista, California for $47.8 million. The traded portion comprises 60,973 square feet of well-located shops and free- standing buildings. The asset traded from Crow Holdings to Gershman Properties for an undisclosed price. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller in the transaction.
La Jolla Village merchants group IDs utility box for wayfinding wrap
In a continued collaboration with Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Village Maintenance Assessment District, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association has identified the first of several utility boxes intended to be wrapped in images designed to help people find their way around.
