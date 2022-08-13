Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?
Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
You never know who might show up on AEW programming, and this week Parker Boudreaux defeated Sonny Kiss on Rampage in a quick match. Following the show Tony Khan confirmed that Parker Boudreaux has signed with the company when he posted the following on Twitter:. “After a win in his...
411mania.com
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals What Triple H Said When He Brought Him Back To The Company
Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and he’s been making some big changes when it comes to the main roster. So far The Game has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row and the expectation is that more released stars will be returning.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses a Possible WWE Return and Current Changes Under Triple H
WCW President/WWE performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri. Bischoff discussed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H and other topics. When asked if Bischoff saw himself returning to WWE, he said, “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point, we are beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last ten years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
411mania.com
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
411mania.com
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative is a “Game-Changer”
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the WWE management changes, including Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H’s appointment as creative director, on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Hardy said:. “This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens...
411mania.com
WWE News: Ezekiel’s Family Revealed On Raw, Drew McIntyre Tells Kevin Owens ‘Let’s Wrestle’
We got our first look at Ezekiel’s full family on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Ezekiel’s father Ernie Jr. appeared and shared a photo of the WWE star in the hospital after Kevin Owens powerbombed Ezekiel and put him in the hospital. You can see the segment below, in which Ernie Jr. said that “If I ever get my hands on Kevin Owens he is going to get a piece of my mind, I tell you that much”:
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Review (8/12/22)
Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the PNC Arena at NC State in Raleigh North Carolina. First round Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah versus Xia Li and Shotzi. Raquel and Shotzi start the match and it is a bit of a back and...
411mania.com
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
PWMania
Matt Cardona Addresses Possibly Returning to WWE Under the Triple H Regime
Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) recently appeared on the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Cardona commented on a possible return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge of creative:. “With Triple H is calling everybody back supposedly, if...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
