Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
2 ex-cops charged in George Floyd killing reject plea deals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences, setting the stage for trial in October. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and...
New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year
Vandals recorded on surveillance footage at the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul on Sept. 8, 2021. Courtesy of Hmong Cultural Center. A new report by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension details the motivations behind hate crimes reported in the state last year. The Uniform Crime Report, released Friday,...
Full jury seated in 1993 cold case murder trial in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full jury has now been seated for a trial in the cold case murder of a Minneapolis woman who was found stabbed to death inside her apartment nearly 30 years ago. Hockey dad and Isanti businessman Jerry Westrom faces a charge of first-degree murder in...
Lawsuit over gun ban at Minnesota State Fair dismissed
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 11, 2021. A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by...
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Violent crime rose in Minnesota in 2021, according to new state data
MINNEAPOLIS -- Violent crime in Minnesota increased by nearly 22 percent in 2021, according to new report published by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.The 2021 Uniform Crime report published Friday shows violent crime rose by 16 percent in Greater Minnesota and by nearly 24 percent in the seven-county Twin Cities metro."The Department of Public Safety has stepped up investigations and proactive patrols in partnership with our federal, state and local officers," said John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said in a statement about the report. "By following the data, we hope these efforts will reduce victimization, improve...
Video: Minnesota saw 21% violent crime increase in 2021, according to new BCA report
Babs Santos and Nick Longworth from Fox 9 News • August 12, 2022. One day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help curb violent crime, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report Friday, which showed a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state in 2021.
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections Case
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was serving time in a Minnesota corrections facility, located at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center in the Spring of 2020.
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows
This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
Walz prepared to 'immediately extradite' Mall of America shooting suspects
Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he's prepared to immediately extradite the two suspects arrested Thursday in connection with last week's gunfire inside Mall of America.
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
New report says murder and assault in Minnesota has skyrocketed
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of murders in Minnesota has almost doubled in the past four years. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report, data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
St. Cloud Had 4th Most Homicides in Minnesota in 2021
(KNSI) – St. Cloud had the fourth most homicides in Minnesota last year according to recently released crime statistics. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report also shows violent crime jumped 21.6% in one year. Minnesota recorded 201 homicides last year compared to 185 in 2020. St. Cloud set a new record with five homicides in 2021 behind Minneapolis 93, St. Paul 38 and Brooklyn Park with six.
