WWE

411mania.com

Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Potentially Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite

This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer

Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Ezekiel’s Family Revealed On Raw, Drew McIntyre Tells Kevin Owens ‘Let’s Wrestle’

We got our first look at Ezekiel’s full family on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Ezekiel’s father Ernie Jr. appeared and shared a photo of the WWE star in the hospital after Kevin Owens powerbombed Ezekiel and put him in the hospital. You can see the segment below, in which Ernie Jr. said that “If I ever get my hands on Kevin Owens he is going to get a piece of my mind, I tell you that much”:
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”

Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
WWE
411mania.com

Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact

– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
WWE
411mania.com

Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Thinks Claudio Castagnoli Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he believes Claudio Castagnoli would have loved to stay in WWE, and would have thrived under the new regime. Castagnoli is now part of AEW and is the ROH World Champion. Booker said:...
WWE
411mania.com

Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Dexter Lumis Appears On Raw Again, Theory Picks Up wIn in Main Event

– Dexter Lumis appeared on Raw for the second week in a row, jumping the guardrail on tonight’s show. After a couple of brief hints at Lumis being in the building in earlier segments, Lumis jumped the rail as Bobby Lashley battled AJ Styles on tonight’s show with the United States Championship on the line. As The Miz attempted to attack Styles on the outside, Lumis jumped the rail and was quickly tackled by security. You can see a pic from it below:
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
WWE
411mania.com

Big Damo On Whether He’s Open to a WWE Return, Could See Himself Coaching

Big Damo recently weighed in on whether he would be interested in a return to WWE, keeping his lines of communication open with the company and more. The former Killian Dain spoke with Cultaholic for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:. On if...
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Teases Possible Change To Her Look

It appears as if Liv Morgan may have a different hair look, as the Smackdown star teased on Twitter today. Morgan posted to Twitter on Monday with a photoshopped pic of herself with dark hair and, when told by Fiona Nova “if you get black hair, i’m going to go feral,” she replied:
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Mocks Ronda Rousey Over Smackdown Segment: ‘Ronnie Loves The Man’

Ronda Rousey’s paying of her “fine” on Smackdown drew the attention of Becky Lynch, who drew attention to the segment’s familiarity to one of her own. As noted, Rousey paid her fine for attacking a WWE official at SummerSlam on Smackdown by bringing a big bag of money that she dumped on a table in the ring. Some online noted a similarity to Lynch’s segment from the leadup to WrestleMania 36, where Lynch emptied a bag of cash in the ring to pay a pre-emptive fine for what she planned to do to Shayna Baszler as a result of a backstage attack.
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Cardona On If He Would Go Back to WWE With Triple H In Charge

Matt Cardona has been living his best life since being released from WWE, and he recently weighed on whether he would return now that Triple H is in charge of creative. Matt Cardona spoke with the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast and talked about the current state of the industry; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE

