Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Potentially Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
WWE News: Ezekiel’s Family Revealed On Raw, Drew McIntyre Tells Kevin Owens ‘Let’s Wrestle’
We got our first look at Ezekiel’s full family on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Ezekiel’s father Ernie Jr. appeared and shared a photo of the WWE star in the hospital after Kevin Owens powerbombed Ezekiel and put him in the hospital. You can see the segment below, in which Ernie Jr. said that “If I ever get my hands on Kevin Owens he is going to get a piece of my mind, I tell you that much”:
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
Eric Young on What He Told Vince McMahon in Their Meeting, His Respect for Triple H
– During a recent interview with Reel Talker, former WWE talent Eric Young discussed his experience in WWE and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Eric Young on meeting Vince McMahon: “I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
Booker T Thinks Claudio Castagnoli Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he believes Claudio Castagnoli would have loved to stay in WWE, and would have thrived under the new regime. Castagnoli is now part of AEW and is the ROH World Champion. Booker said:...
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Appears On Raw Again, Theory Picks Up wIn in Main Event
– Dexter Lumis appeared on Raw for the second week in a row, jumping the guardrail on tonight’s show. After a couple of brief hints at Lumis being in the building in earlier segments, Lumis jumped the rail as Bobby Lashley battled AJ Styles on tonight’s show with the United States Championship on the line. As The Miz attempted to attack Styles on the outside, Lumis jumped the rail and was quickly tackled by security. You can see a pic from it below:
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
Big Damo On Whether He’s Open to a WWE Return, Could See Himself Coaching
Big Damo recently weighed in on whether he would be interested in a return to WWE, keeping his lines of communication open with the company and more. The former Killian Dain spoke with Cultaholic for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:. On if...
Liv Morgan Teases Possible Change To Her Look
It appears as if Liv Morgan may have a different hair look, as the Smackdown star teased on Twitter today. Morgan posted to Twitter on Monday with a photoshopped pic of herself with dark hair and, when told by Fiona Nova “if you get black hair, i’m going to go feral,” she replied:
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight
– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz. * RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
Becky Lynch Mocks Ronda Rousey Over Smackdown Segment: ‘Ronnie Loves The Man’
Ronda Rousey’s paying of her “fine” on Smackdown drew the attention of Becky Lynch, who drew attention to the segment’s familiarity to one of her own. As noted, Rousey paid her fine for attacking a WWE official at SummerSlam on Smackdown by bringing a big bag of money that she dumped on a table in the ring. Some online noted a similarity to Lynch’s segment from the leadup to WrestleMania 36, where Lynch emptied a bag of cash in the ring to pay a pre-emptive fine for what she planned to do to Shayna Baszler as a result of a backstage attack.
Matt Cardona On If He Would Go Back to WWE With Triple H In Charge
Matt Cardona has been living his best life since being released from WWE, and he recently weighed on whether he would return now that Triple H is in charge of creative. Matt Cardona spoke with the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast and talked about the current state of the industry; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
