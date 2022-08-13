Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Texans rookie S Jalen Pitre lives up to hype against the Saints
Houston Texans second-round safety Jalen Pitre continued his impressive play in the club’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints Saturday night. The Baylor product earned the starting strong safety job due to his knack for teleporting to the football, and Pitre continued to set the tone inside NRG Stadium.
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday
The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Report: Texans to cut receiver Chad Beebe
The Houston Texans have to cut from 90 players to 85 players by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 16, and the club is already getting a headstart. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are releasing former Minnesota Vikings receiver Chad Beebe. Beebe was part...
NFL Preseason Odds: Saints vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
In the heart of Texas, the New Orleans Saints will get their preseason started when they travel to Houston to face off with the Texans. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Saints-Texans prediction and pick will be made. Last season, the Saints finished in second place...
WATCH: Texans DB Tremon Smith intercepts Saints QB Ian Book in preseason
The Houston Texans have been preaching takeaways under new coach Lovie Smith, and they were able to find their first blessing, even if it was in a preseason game. With 3:03 to go in the first quarter, defensive back Tremon Smith picked off second-year quarterback Ian Book on a deflection. Smith returned the pick for 12 yards up to the Saints’ 34-yard line.
