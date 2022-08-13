ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com .

The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” The data pulled was for one and two-bedroom apartments from June 2021 to June 2022. Cost of living was not factored into this study.

“A single measure of price for all unit types per time period was calculated using a weighted average based on the number of available units. All cities with populations under 50,000 were excluded,” read the study.

Mobile had an average rental price of $1,059 compared to Pensacola, which had an average rental price of $1,406. Three of the five other cities in Alabama all had a higher average price than Mobile except Tuscaloosa ($872) and Montgomery ($999).

Mobile had a 2.54% increase in apartment rental costs from June 2021 to June 2022, while Pensacola experienced a 1.44% increase. All Alabama cities, except Birmingham, experienced an increase in prices including Montgomery, which rose by 32.8%.

You can find the full 100 city list on their website . The following is a list compiled of cities in Alabama and Northwest Fla. that made the list:

12. Tuscaloosa, Ala.

21. Montgomery, Ala.

26. Mobile, Ala.

35. Birmingham Ala.

45. Huntsville, Ala.

71. Pensacola, Fla.

82. Madison, Ala.

Looking at the list and map, which is available on the website, it the cheaper apartment rentals are located within cities in the Southeast and all over Texas. 58 of the 100 cities listed were in the South while Texas had 21 cities on the 100-city list.

The most expensive city according to the study is Pittsburgh with a $1,603 average. Wichita, KS. was the cheapest with a $598 average. Cities with a population under 50,000 were not included in this study.

WKRG News 5

Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate

(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
TILLMANS CORNER, AL
