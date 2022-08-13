Read full article on original website
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. Hocus Pocus “Trouble is Brewing” Corkcicle – $34.99.
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
Man States He Was Punched By Young Boys After Telling Them He Has Brain Cancer, Others Say He Assaulted A Minor at Toy Story Mania Ride in Walt Disney World
Toy Story Mania is the scene of the latest Walt Disney World fight breaking out between strangers this summer. Ramon Aponte Jr., a 41-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, told Disney employees he had been assaulted and asked them to contact law enforcement on July 8. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived,...
Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior
Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
Scaffolding Comes Down Around Lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
A welcome sight was found along the shores of Crescent Lake today, as scaffolding is coming down around the lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, signaling the end of its refurbishment. The scaffolding went up nearly a month ago around the structure. With the removal, we can see that...
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
K-Pop Music Video Director Apologizes for Plagiarizing Tokyo DisneySea Anniversary Logo
While there are innumerable fans of both Tokyo Disney Resort and the popular K-Pop girls group Girls Generation, these two worlds collided in an unexpected way this week after the director for the group’s latest music video was forced to issue an apology for plagiarizing from the popular resort.
Attn: Passholders: A New Complimentary Magnet Will Soon Be Available at Disney World
It is a tricky time for Annual Passholders, or for those who would like to be Annual Passholders, at Walt Disney World. While many of the traditional perks and benefits for Annual Passholders remain available, a number of Guests have no way to actually become Annual Passholders, as Disney has yet to begin selling APs outside of a very limited selection of passes for Florida residents only. (And that’s without even touching on the Magic Key program in Disneyland, which Disney recently referred to as “unfavorable attendance.”)
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Universal Studios Uses New Ride Tech to Challenge Disney
While riding Disney's (DIS) popular Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in California or Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, riders pass by the Grand Hall with ghosts dancing at a party. Or, at the end of the ride, ghosts will join you in your carriage as you exit. You also...
Revenge of the Mummy UOAP Magnet Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Only the Medjai can save you now… from this new UOAP-exclusive passholder magnet now available at Universal Orlando Resort!. The new UOAP Passholder magnet features a white text on blue background design, with a scarab icon...
Disney Officially Opens Reservations for its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
Disney Parks are about to get a whole lot more magical. Recently, Disney announced the official re-opening date of its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique would be Aug. 25. And today, the park confirmed on Twitter that it would finally open reservations for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations in Walt Disney World Florida and Disneyland in California.
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
New Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt from Avengers Campus Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Those pesky Spider-Bots are at it again! This time, they’re on a new youth t-shirt at the Disneyland Resort. Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt – $29.99. This gray shirt features the diagnostics of a Spider-Bot, but what’s...
