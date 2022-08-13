ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

LSU recruiting class rockets up the rankings after strong week in Baton Rouge

LSU WR Malik Nabers (Full Interview) LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. LSU DE BJ Ojulari (Full Interview) LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (Full Interview) Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
WAFB.com

RAW: Salman Rushdie's stretcher put on helicopter

Exxon-Mobil unveils new equipment for refinery operations. The Exxon-Mobil refinery in Baton Rouge was excited to give a first-look on Friday, Aug. 12, at some new equipment to help with advancement at the facility. Some LSU students move in early. Updated: 12 hours ago. The official move-in day for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Ed Itorial#Lsu#Nola#Tigers#Sec
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches

Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern Lab Director Herman Brister prioritizes transparency in establishing new normal

When Herman Brister Jr. gave up his position as principal at McKinley Middle Magnet School in 2014, many students were devastated. I was a rising eighth grader and joined my fellow students in acknowledging the loss for the school. His new job as principal of McKinley Senior High School, and my choice to attend Baton Rouge Magnet High School, separated us even further.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gun found on GSU campus

Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
GRAMBLING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy