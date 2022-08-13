ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Gutwein Law hires employment attorney

Gutwein Law has hired Jackie Gessner as an employment attorney. She most recently was an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg. Gessner holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and JD from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

The Heritage Group welcomes cohort of hard tech startups

Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group Accelerator has selected seven startups to participate in its 2022 hard tech accelerator program. THG says all of the cohort participants focus on building a sustainable future through innovation, from eco-friendly cleaners to next generation lithium batteries. The selected startups will receive financial, business development, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Rodriguez: New runway can lead to more nonstops

The most ambitious project since the completion of the Midfield Terminal in 2008 – a nearly $200 million rebuild of one of two main runways at Indianapolis International Airport – could mean more nonstops, including a coveted route to Europe, according to airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “Two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures

She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU approves capital request for renovations, maintenance

Indiana University has approved more than $200 million as part of its 2023-25 legislative request for capital planning and facilities. IU says its biennial request for state funding focuses on projects for renovations of classrooms, labs, student-focused spaces, as well as related facilities and infrastructure. IU says the updates are...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

WEB Exclusive: INsiders discuss new abortion law, runway project & more

This week, our INsiders weigh-in on Indiana’s new abortion law, a massive project at Indianapolis International Airport and more. Our panelists are: Portia Bailey-Bernard, Vice President, Indianapolis Economic Development, Indy Chamber, Steve Appel, Vice President, Gregory & Appel and Mike Marker, Managing Director, VOX Global.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

