Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Business Monday ETC: Aug. 15, 2022
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation used its Iced Coffee Day in May to help bring joy to childrens’ hospitals across the country. Dunkin’ franchisees in Western Massachusetts recently presented Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield with a grant for $25,000, the amount raised during the fundraiser. On...
City of Springfield raises flag of India
The flag of India flies high over Springfield city hall Monday evening-honoring the 75th Anniversary of India breaking free from British Rule.
Affordable housing units coming to Springfield, Holyoke
The Baker-Polito Administration and MassHousing announce funds to help provide affordable housing in Springfield and Holyoke.
Springfield resident walks to raise money for cancer research
Taking part in a walk to raise money for the Jimmy Fund was Springfield resident Mike Borecki.
West Springfield to welcome Morgan horse show
Growing up in Northampton, Molly O’Brien says she was your “typical horse crazy kid” who was lucky enough at around the age of 8 to attend the oldest Morgan horse show in the country at the 3 County Fairgrounds. Now many years later O’Brien is show manager...
Indian Independence Day celebration held in Springfield
A once in a lifetime celebration for families from India who've made a home here in western Massachusetts took place Sunday in Springfield.
Free breakfast, lunch program continuing in Southwick schools next year
SOUTHWICK — Free lunches will continue to be available next year to all students in the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, but administrators are asking households that qualify for federal free or reduced-price meals to continue participating in those programs. Westfield schools made a similar appeal earlier this month, after...
Springfield searches for developer for North End parcel in Memorial Square
SPRINGFIELD — The city will advertise this week, seeking developers willing to buy and reuse a vacant lot at Main and Waverly streets in the Memorial Square neighborhood of the North End. The property — measuring 14,174 square feet or about a third of an acre — was once...
“Tip-a-Cop” fundraising event being held at Kaptain Jimmy’s
Local law enforcement officers are taking part in the “Tip a Cop” fundraiser at the Kaptain Jimmy’s in Agawam on Saturday.
People in Business: Aug. 15, 2022
Sam Skura has been named president of Baystate Medical Center and senior vice president of hospital operations for Baystate Health. His appointment becomes effective Sep. 12. Skura will join the senior leadership team and serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet, reporting directly to Marion A. McGowan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Baystate Health.
MassMutual Center hiring event Monday, Tuesday
Oakview Hospitality will hold a hiring event Monday and Tuesday at the MassMutual Center.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal announced
The St. Patrick's Committee announced Jane Chevalier as next year's Grand Marshal for the Holyoke parade.
Former Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda up for Quaboag Regional School District top job
Maureen Binienda could soon be back in the education field, but this time a little over 40 minutes away from Worcester in the communities of Warren and West Brookfield. The former superintendent of Worcester Public Schools is listed on Monday night’s Quaboag Regional School Committee agenda as “Interim Superintendent.” The committee is scheduled to go into executive session to discuss the interim superintendent’s contract.
wamc.org
Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
iheart.com
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict
Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes
Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
Goya Foods, Catholic Charities donate 5K pounds of food to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Monday, there was a worthwhile kick off to the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford. The parade committee teamed up with Goya Foods and Catholic Charities to donate 5,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 500 Connecticut families. Folks lined up to grab bags of beans, rice, and other […]
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
