Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Aug. 15, 2022

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation used its Iced Coffee Day in May to help bring joy to childrens’ hospitals across the country. Dunkin’ franchisees in Western Massachusetts recently presented Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield with a grant for $25,000, the amount raised during the fundraiser. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Veteran#Banquet
MassLive.com

People in Business: Aug. 15, 2022

Sam Skura has been named president of Baystate Medical Center and senior vice president of hospital operations for Baystate Health. His appointment becomes effective Sep. 12. Skura will join the senior leadership team and serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet, reporting directly to Marion A. McGowan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Baystate Health.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Former Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda up for Quaboag Regional School District top job

Maureen Binienda could soon be back in the education field, but this time a little over 40 minutes away from Worcester in the communities of Warren and West Brookfield. The former superintendent of Worcester Public Schools is listed on Monday night’s Quaboag Regional School Committee agenda as “Interim Superintendent.” The committee is scheduled to go into executive session to discuss the interim superintendent’s contract.
WORCESTER, MA
wamc.org

Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
iheart.com

Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict

Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
DALTON, MA
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes

Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
