Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach
A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
Police launch desperate search for schoolgirl, 15, after she vanished from her home
A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Southend since late yesterday evening, July 26, local police have said. Officers in Southend said Chantelle Edwards, 15, was reported missing shortly before 11.20pm on Tuesday. Chantelle was described as being a white female, slim, 5ft 5in tall, with long...
Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death
New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
Inquiry after 93-year-old man with one leg dies after being Tasered by police
Donald Burgess, who had dementia and had threatened care home staff, died three weeks after incident in Sussex
Newborn baby dies at home as police probe ‘unexplained’ death
A police investigation has been launched after a newborn baby was found dead at an address in Swindon. Wiltshire Police announced a probe into the “unexplained” death after paramedics arrived at the home yesterday morning. Despite their efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are treating the death as unexplained, with forensic experts at the scene investigating.A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a report of a death of a newborn baby at an address in Grange Park in the early hours of Monday morning.“Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”West Swindon parish councillor Tim Swinyar told Wiltshire Live: “It's terrible to hear. My thoughts are with the family. It's really shocking news.”A crime scene remains in place as investigations continue. Read More Owami Davies: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurseArchie Battersbee’s family lodge last-minute appeal with Supreme Court to stop withdrawal of life support
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying
New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
Urgent hunt for three children believed to be with their father who told his ex-partner he was taking them away for ten days but still hasn't returned
A search is underway for three school children from Wythenshawe who have disappeared after going on a trip with their father. Khalid Algehani, 8, Aasayah Algehani, 6, Maimunah Algehani, 4, were last seen by their mother Dawn Daley when the children's dad came to pick them up from her home on July 30.
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes," said a police chief, vowing to hold "accountable anyone, no matter their age."
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Man's body is found inside a shipping container after it burst into flames - as a crime scene is set up
A man has been found dead inside a shipping container after it burst into flames alongside a caravan in northern Queensland. A huge blaze broke out at an industrial property on Woolcox Street Service Road in Mount Louisa, Townsville, at about 10pm on Thursday with police and fire crews rushing to the scene.
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
Leeds man says ‘racist’ stop and search turned him off joining police
Watchdog orders West Yorkshire police to reinvestigate complaint by Hesham Sharif over search last year
'Like a prisoner in my own home': Pensioner whose neighbours were savaged during a 'American Bully dog' attack reveals she is 'terrified to go outside'
A pensioner has said that she is 'terrified' and feels 'like a prisoner in her own home' after her neighbours were savaged during a dog attack. Police were called to an incident on Nottingham Road in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on Friday at 6pm. A woman in her 20s and her two...
