ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
EWN

Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Indicators#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Merge#Cryptocurrencies#Polygon#Nasdaq#Fed
Fortune

Bitcoin custody service BitGo says Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital owes it $100 million for pulling the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said the crypto-focused financial services company remains poised for success after scrapping the acquisition of Bitcoin custody service BitGo. Bitcoin custody service BitGo said it would sue crypto-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital for $100 million in damages after Galaxy said on Monday it was...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

BlackRock says it will offer clients spot bitcoin exposure a week after partnering with Coinbase for institutional trading push

BlackRock said Thursday it's launching a private trust to provide spot bitcoin exposure to its US institutional clients. The move comes after BlackRock teamed up with crypto trading platform Coinbase. Bitcoin on Thursday moved higher to trade above $24,000. BlackRock is extending its reach into the crypto world by launching...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative

Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Investors, look at ‘Burning’ SHIB’s latest buying spree on Coinbase

The crypto-market’s latest recovery efforts have pushed many of the industry’s top cryptocurrencies to monthly highs. However, the case of popular memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] seems a little different. Not only has SHIB found it hard to register a double-digit uptick over the last seven days, but it has also struggled to hike by single digits.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/15: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, AVAX

Bitcoin (BTC) has been witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears near the $25,000 level. A clear winner may not emerge in the short term due to a lack of a catalyst and because there is no major macroeconomic data scheduled for this week in the United States. Data points from Asia or Europe may increase volatility, but they are unlikely to start a new directional move.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy