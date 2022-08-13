ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Oconee County

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

A motorcyclist has died days after being involved in a two vehicle crash in Oconee County. The crash happened Monday morning on West Oak Highway about half a mile east of Oakway.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says, the motorcycle struck a Dodge truck that was attempting to turn. The motorcyclist was taken to Greenville Memorial and died there just before 10:30 Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, however the motorcyclist was said to be a 52 year old, Seneca resident.

