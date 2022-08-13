DALLAS (KDAF) — With this intense heat we’re seeing in North Texas, why not cool down with a refreshingly cool treat?. Perhaps something frozen? Sunday, Aug. 14, is National Creamsicle Day, honoring one of the most famous and delicious desserts in the country. So, why not grab yourself a creamsicle or a popsicle in North Texas? Here are the best places to get a popsicle, according to Yelp:

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO