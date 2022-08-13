Read full article on original website
Study ranks 2022’s best states to live in: Texas lands among bottom half
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a lot of state pride to be found in Texas. Texans are proud to call this place their home and for good reason. There is tons of great nature, and food, and the people are some of the friendliest in the world. Much like...
Multiple Texas cities among 20 best in the country to throw a backyard pool party, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab some beer, meats to barbecue, several sides, sunscreen and whatever else your heart desires and throw an awesome backyard pool party. A recent study actually found where in the U.S. are the best cities to throw this exact kind of party!. Naturally, Texas has plenty...
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas is getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer and help with some supply chain issues across the state. In total, $101.6 million will be put toward six projects, detailed in a press release from the White House. “They’ve...
These pets are banned in Texas, other U.S. states
Owner beware: Your pet mongoose is not welcome here. Exotic animal ownership requires not only a willingness to care for unusual animals, but an understanding of the laws that regulate wildlife in particular states. Laws vary widely across the country, but all are designed with the intent to protect public...
What is Texas’ favorite fast food dipping sauce? Hint, think about chicken
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to fast food dipping sauce whether it be McDonald’s ketchup, Wingstop’s ranch, or any other super duper delicious sauce to go with their chicken, burger or fries. A recent study done by Upgraded Points found that the debate wasn’t too deep...
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson chosen as 2022 Texas Trailblazer award recipient
The Family Place has announced that Congresswoman Johson will receive the Texas Trailblazer Award at its annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a new school year begins, Texas is reeling from a record number of teacher resignations. While leaders and districts look for solutions to combat recruitment and retention challenges, some worry classrooms may continue to be left without qualified educators. But what’s really behind the shortage?...
Texas is giving migrants these consent forms before busing to NYC, Washington DC
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Waivers released from state officials to Nexstar on Wednesday are giving us a better idea of what migrants are agreeing to before getting bused from Texas to the East Coast, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative to make those cities “deal with the problem.”
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
See how much land in Texas is owned by the federal government
The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
Arlington resident pockets $1.75 million Texas Lottery win
If you hear someone, specifically a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex complaining about their pockets being heavier than normal, this might be why.
Best places to get popsicles in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — With this intense heat we’re seeing in North Texas, why not cool down with a refreshingly cool treat?. Perhaps something frozen? Sunday, Aug. 14, is National Creamsicle Day, honoring one of the most famous and delicious desserts in the country. So, why not grab yourself a creamsicle or a popsicle in North Texas? Here are the best places to get a popsicle, according to Yelp:
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Lone Star State as jackpot rolls passed $50 million
The Powerball jackpot was won by no one on the August 13 drawing so the $48 million now moves up to an estimated $56 million (cash value of $32.5 million) but not before a Texan will take home some serious cash.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Back to school tips from the Texas Department of Public Safety
North Texas families are sending their children back to school these next few weeks and organizations around the state are giving out great advice to help parents and children adjust to this new season.
