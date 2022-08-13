ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CW33

Texas to receive millions for transportation projects

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas is getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer and help with some supply chain issues across the state. In total, $101.6 million will be put toward six projects, detailed in a press release from the White House. “They’ve...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

These pets are banned in Texas, other U.S. states

Owner beware: Your pet mongoose is not welcome here. Exotic animal ownership requires not only a willingness to care for unusual animals, but an understanding of the laws that regulate wildlife in particular states. Laws vary widely across the country, but all are designed with the intent to protect public...
ALABAMA STATE
CW33

See how much land in Texas is owned by the federal government

The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Best places to get popsicles in North Texas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — With this intense heat we’re seeing in North Texas, why not cool down with a refreshingly cool treat?. Perhaps something frozen? Sunday, Aug. 14, is National Creamsicle Day, honoring one of the most famous and delicious desserts in the country. So, why not grab yourself a creamsicle or a popsicle in North Texas? Here are the best places to get a popsicle, according to Yelp:
SAN MARCOS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
