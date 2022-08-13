ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where MSU and every Big Ten team lands in CBS Sports' preseason bowl projections

By Robert Bondy
 2 days ago
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The college football season is just two weeks away with Week 0 action kicking off on Aug. 27 to start the year.

With games right around the corner, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has released his preseason bowl game projections for the 2022 season. This includes 10 Big Ten squads qualifying for a bowl game this year, including Michigan State.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s preseason bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuYrO_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Nebraska vs. Toledo

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Mich.

Birmingham Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVcU9_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Maryland vs. South Carolina

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Birmingham, Ala.

Guaranteed Rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1km7iX_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Purdue vs. West Virginia

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Pinstripe Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TvwR_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Wake Forest

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rvb8U_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Iowa vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Music City Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEp0B_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

ReliaQuest Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Im1MQ_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Florida

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Citrus Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L22tb_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Penn State vs. Tennessee

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Rose Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNpjw_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, Calif.

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcI9z_0hG6sRUc00

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Ariz.

Notable comments from MSU football's Mel Tucker following first team scrimmage, as preseason camp continues

Michigan State football is in the thick of preseason camp, with the Spartans holding their first team scrimmage this past weekend. Head coach Mel Tucker met with the media on Monday to field questions on his team and how the first few weeks of practice have gone. Check out some of the notable comments and takeaways from Tucker’s press conference on Monday:
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State freshman Ken Talley enters transfer portal, removed from roster

One of Penn State’s key additions in the Class of 2022 has already stepped foot into the NCAA transfer portal. Ken Talley, a four-star edge rusher from Philadelphia, has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal and he is no longer listed on the team’s official roster on the team’s website. Talley was the final member of Penn State’s Class of 2022 to join the program on campus, and it looks like he will be the first to leave it as well. The sudden loss of Talley is a tough one for Penn State, as he had been committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
