Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Examiner
Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified
The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say
A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.
Girl, five, who vanished with her mum is being 'actively hidden' cops claim as detectives charge woman, 50, over her disappearance
Police fear five-year-old Grace Hughes is being 'actively' hidden from authorities after no trace of the little girl has been found in over a week - as they warn the effects of her alleged kidnapping will be 'detrimental'. Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks, also known as Laura Bolt,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again
The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wealthy homeowner in his 40s is found dead on a 'millionaire’s row' as man, 43, and woman, 42, ‘both known to the victim’ are arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing a man at a house in a millionaire's suburb in Dorset. Police were called to an address in Canford Cliffs, in Poole, on Saturday night after reports a man in his 40s had died suddenly. After arriving at the scene officers...
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
Vindictive dad’s disgusting question after trying to gas himself and his daughter, 3, to death when his wife asked for a divorce
An Adelaide father who attempted to murder his young daughter 'out of spite' and 'vindictiveness' towards his wife has been jailed for 14 years. Shaun Preston Mate, 45, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his then-three-year-old daughter days before his Supreme Court trial in June. The dad's desire to...
Cops pounce on driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of the road after their destroyed car is spotted by a neighbour
A driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of a remote road is being questioned by police after their car was discovered and reported to officers. The 47-year-old woman's body was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8am on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed Arizona man detains murder suspect who allegedly ran over neighbor with vehicle, stomped his head
An armed Arizona man last week detained a murder suspect, who allegedly ran over another man with his car multiple times and stomped his head, until police arrived. Emmanuel Reynoso Avila described to FOX 10 Phoenix how he and his brother jumped into action in Mesa on Friday after witnessing a car strike his neighbor, 63-year-old Christopher Heimer, and send him flying through the air.
Atlanta PD releases bodycam footage after accusations of excessive force in neighborhood trying to leave city
The Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage of a recent arrest of a woman after a short video of the incident gained attention on social media and set off accusations that the officer used excessive force. "Do you have IDs on you?" an officer is heard asking a man...
Man arrested over the shock discovery of a woman's body in bushland as he is accused of shooting at a passing motorist on the highway earlier that day
Police have arrested a man over the murder of a 44-year-old mother-of-four whose body was found in remote bushland. The 38-year-old Deeragun man was arrested at about 8.30pm on Sunday at a business in Proserpine, about 300km south of where the woman's body was discovered. Police will alleged he was...
Pennsylvania man accused of plowing into crowd, murdering mother said he was tired of arguing with her: report
The Pennsylvania man accused of plowing through a fundraiser then bludgeoning his mother to death with a hammer reportedly told police that he was extremely frustrated and was tired of fighting with his mother about money. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested minutes after the attacks and is facing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George's County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
Missing California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, is added to FBI's missing persons database as her boyfriend reveals he texted her 'be safe' and 'don't do anything stupid' before she left for campground end-of-high-school party
Missing California teen Kiely Rodni has been added to the FBI's missing persons database as her boyfriend revealed he texted her to 'be safe' and 'don't do anything stupid' before she left for the campground party. Rodni, 16, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at...
Mexican National Sentenced for ‘Brutal’ and ‘Horrific Act of Workplace Violence’ Aboard Scallop Boat that Left One Crew Member Dead and Two Injured
A Virginia man and Mexican national was sentenced to spend nearly two decades in federal prison earlier this week over a seafaring spree of violence that left one man dead and two others severely injured on a commercial scalloping boat during the summer of 2018. Franklin “Freddy” Meave Vazquez, 31,...
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1