Jamestown, NY

Washington Examiner

Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
Fox News

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again

The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
Fox News

Armed Arizona man detains murder suspect who allegedly ran over neighbor with vehicle, stomped his head

An armed Arizona man last week detained a murder suspect, who allegedly ran over another man with his car multiple times and stomped his head, until police arrived. Emmanuel Reynoso Avila described to FOX 10 Phoenix how he and his brother jumped into action in Mesa on Friday after witnessing a car strike his neighbor, 63-year-old Christopher Heimer, and send him flying through the air.
Daily Mail

Man arrested over the shock discovery of a woman's body in bushland as he is accused of shooting at a passing motorist on the highway earlier that day

Police have arrested a man over the murder of a 44-year-old mother-of-four whose body was found in remote bushland. The 38-year-old Deeragun man was arrested at about 8.30pm on Sunday at a business in Proserpine, about 300km south of where the woman's body was discovered. Police will alleged he was...
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Daily Mail

Missing California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, is added to FBI's missing persons database as her boyfriend reveals he texted her 'be safe' and 'don't do anything stupid' before she left for campground end-of-high-school party

Missing California teen Kiely Rodni has been added to the FBI's missing persons database as her boyfriend revealed he texted her to 'be safe' and 'don't do anything stupid' before she left for the campground party. Rodni, 16, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at...
Law & Crime

Mexican National Sentenced for ‘Brutal’ and ‘Horrific Act of Workplace Violence’ Aboard Scallop Boat that Left One Crew Member Dead and Two Injured

A Virginia man and Mexican national was sentenced to spend nearly two decades in federal prison earlier this week over a seafaring spree of violence that left one man dead and two others severely injured on a commercial scalloping boat during the summer of 2018. Franklin “Freddy” Meave Vazquez, 31,...
Fox News

