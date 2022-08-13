ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant

CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
Monroe, NC
Business
City
Monroe, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mint Hill gears up for scarecrow decorating contest

MINT HILL – Novant Health - Mint Hill Medical Center’s sponsorship will allow the Town of Mint Hill to award more than $1,500 in prizes for its annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest. Residents, businesses, churches, clubs and schools can create a scarecrow and display it outside for a chance...
MINT HILL, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $450,000

New construction home to be finished approx. 9/2022. Ranch home is nestled on a private 2-acre wooded lot with creek and access to community river lot which allows you an area to fish, walk in a canoe or paddleboard. Home features LVP flooring in the main areas. Formal dining room off of the entry hall and kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in the great room with wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast area are open to the great room and feature white cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances, and pantry. Split floorplan offers the primary bedroom with his/hers closets and ensuite bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combo, and linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have been expanded from it's original floorplan with large closets and access to the full bath off the side hallway. Covered front door area. Oversized deck off of kitchen/breakfast/great room overlooking the heavily wooded, private backyard. New, deep well and septic system. 2-car garage with pull-down stairs to the add'l storage.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodels#Business Hours#Toys#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Customer Service Hub#The Monroe Tractor Supply#The Pet Wash
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 5-11)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 5 to 11:. • Taste of Shu, 8418 Park Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; pitcher stored in hand sink; foods in prep flip top cooler weren’t held cold enough; and chicken inside walk-in cooler was dated Aug. 2.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Boil water advisory issued in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Fort Mill, officials announced Monday. The advisory is for residents east of US Highway 21. Officials said a water man integral to the town lost pressure in the drinking water system and that the south Carolina Health […]
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station

CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
thecharlotteweekly.com

Resident Culture Brewing partners with Jimmy Pearls on dinner

CHARLOTTE – Resident Culture Brewing Co. has announced a collaborative beer pairing dinner with Jimmy Pearls, scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Resident Culture, 2101 Central Ave. “Damn, That's Delicious! A Beer Dinner with Resident Culture & Jimmy Pearls,” will feature five beer pairings and the food of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion

Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
OAKBORO, NC
Charlotte Stories

NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte

To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte releases adoption draft of Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development Department on Aug. 15 released the adoption draft of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Charlotte City Council is scheduled to review and vote on the draft on Aug. 22. The UDO simplifies, consolidates and updates regulations that guide Charlotte’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Bad Daddy’s adds Poblano burger, appetizer to menu

DENVER – Bad Daddy’s is bringing the heat this season with spicy new menu items. Available Aug. 10 to Sept. 20, Bad Daddy’s is introducing the El Poblano Loco burger and Poblanos Fritos appetizer. The burger features fresh ingredients with Bad Daddy’s signature Angus patty, stacked with...
DENVER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy