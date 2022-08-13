Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. McCormick will move to the bench after starting against left-handers the last two games. Yordan Alvarez will shift to left field while Trey Mancini takes over at designated hitter. Yulieski Gurriel will return to first base and the No. 2 spot in the order.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO