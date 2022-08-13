ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Sunday afternoon

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 289 plate appearances this season, Maldonado has a .184 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick moving to Houston bench Monday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. McCormick will move to the bench after starting against left-handers the last two games. Yordan Alvarez will shift to left field while Trey Mancini takes over at designated hitter. Yulieski Gurriel will return to first base and the No. 2 spot in the order.
