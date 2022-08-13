ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'If you want vegan food, go to a vegan restaurant': Award-winning eaterie slams 'holier than thou' vegan customers after they were left outraged over lack of plant-based dishes on menu

An award-winning restaurant has hit out at 'holier-than-thou' vegan customers after it received backlash over its new menu, which does not include any main courses suitable for them. The Kitchen at London House on the Isle of Wight took to social media to defend itself against 'nasty' and 'bullying' vegans...
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Thrillist

Heinz Is Launching New Chef-Inspired Condiments to Upgrade Your Cooking

Heinz has more up its sleeve than just a bottle of ketchup, even if that ketchup is the GOAT. The food manufacturing company is launching an entire line of chef-inspired condiments to upgrade your cooking. The Heinz 57 condiment collection includes crunch sauces and infused honey in several flavors and...
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Taste Of Home

How Long Does Cooked Chicken Last in the Fridge?

Chicken is one of my favorite proteins. It’s simple to cook, but it can be spiced up in various ways to make it new and exciting every night. Not only that, but it goes with everything: salads, sandwiches, tacos, soups, appetizers and more. You name it, and you can probably make it with chicken.
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Abby Joseph

Son Demands Entire Family Give Up Meat to Support His Veganism

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Being a vegan is hardly a walk in the park. The going gets tough at times, to be sure. In particular when you're surrounded by others who don't share your vegan values.
Mashed

Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
NBC News

Oatly distributor expands oat milk recall over contamination concerns

An Oatly oat milk distributor has expanded its voluntary recall of products over ongoing contamination concerns. The California-based Lyons Magnus is now including in the recall 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of regular Oatly oat milk, as well as 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk.
