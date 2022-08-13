Read full article on original website
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drew Rasmussen flirts with perfection while Vinnie Pasquantino rounds into form
Drew Rasmussen nearly did something that hasn't been done since Felix Hernandez was still at the height of his powers 10 years ago. But even if he had completed the perfect game Sunday against the Orioles and not allowed that hit to Jorge Mateo to lead off the ninth, it wouldn't have moved the needle much in Fantasy. Rasmussen is already rostered in a fair number of leagues, and it's more likely this (almost) historic start will be remembered as a confluence of unlikely events rather than the start of something more.
Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2
Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2...
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will face off in Denver this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Diamondbacks are playing decent this season, with a 51-61...
Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
