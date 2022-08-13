Drew Rasmussen nearly did something that hasn't been done since Felix Hernandez was still at the height of his powers 10 years ago. But even if he had completed the perfect game Sunday against the Orioles and not allowed that hit to Jorge Mateo to lead off the ninth, it wouldn't have moved the needle much in Fantasy. Rasmussen is already rostered in a fair number of leagues, and it's more likely this (almost) historic start will be remembered as a confluence of unlikely events rather than the start of something more.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO