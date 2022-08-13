CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Cueto kept going after a tough start — long enough for Yoán Moncada to deliver a big hit. Moncada lined a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago’s four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago (60-56) moved four games over .500 for the first time since it was 6-2 on April 16. It also pulled within two games of AL Central-leading Cleveland, which split a doubleheader against Detroit. “That’s what we need to do in every game,” Cueto said through a translator. “Just have to compete and have the same energy level and excitement that we had today.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO