East Lansing, MI

David Cobb of CBS Sports considers betting under win total on MSU in 2022 as a best bet

By Robert Bondy
 2 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

David Cobb of CBS Sports isn’t particularly high on the Spartans entering the 2022 season, and believes Michigan State may struggle to even reach a bowl game.

Cobb released his best bets on win totals entering the 2022 season, and he considers betting the under on Michigan State one of those easy money bets. The win total varies from sportsbook but in his article he lists the win total at 7.5 so he doesn’t believe Michigan State will finish better than 7-5 this year.

In the article, Cobb mentions the loss of star running back Kenneth Walker III and a tough schedule as his reasoning for betting the under. Here’s a bit of what he had to say about Michigan State:

“Expect a leveling off from the Spartans after the elation of last season’s 11-2 ride and Peach Bowl victory. With Heisman finalist Kenneth Walker III on to the NFL, the Spartans must find a new engine against a schedule that appears tougher than the program’s 2021 slate.”

I recently released my predictions for the Spartans and every Big Ten team and I have Michigan State safely topping the over and finishing 9-3 in 2022. I do, however, understand where Cobb is coming from and also worry about that tough schedule should the Spartans run into some key player injuries.

