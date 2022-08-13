Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Tony Walters Makes First Start; Chance To Tie Longest L.A. Winning Streak Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to become the first team in baseball to reach the 80-win mark this season and extend their winning streak to 13 games in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals. With 13 consecutive victories, the Dodgers would tie their L.A. franchise record,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning."I think (Muncy) is just taking better at-bats and I don't think he is trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark," Dodgers' manager...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching
With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings
Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.It was Ward's second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.Down to their last strike,...
Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA
Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers' 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season."I mean, we knew we weren't going to win every game,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
CBS Sports
Dodgers have winning streak snapped at 12 against Royals, get shut out for fifth time this year
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-0 on Sunday, ending their 12-game winning streak in the process. That stretch, which saw the Dodgers win each game by multiple runs, had served as the longest in franchise history since 1976. The Dodgers were one win away from tying the franchise's longest winning streak since the club relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.
dodgerblue.com
Kansas City Royals Pay Tribute To Vin Scully Before Facing Dodgers
The Kansas City Royals became the latest team to pay their respects to the late Vin Scully with a tribute video prior to facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium. Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre then presented Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with a bouquet of blue...
Comments / 0