Westhampton Beach, NY

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
danspapers.com

Rabbi Berel Lerman: Keepin’ the Faith in the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Rabbi Berel Lerman is an unmistakable individual in the East End community of Sag Harbor. His chabad, the Center for Jewish Life, is nestled in Sag Harbor’s waterfront. With small gatherings in 2013 that were hosted in the living rooms of friends who call the East End home, Rabbi Lerman has been “keepin’ the faith” in the Hamptons now for the better part of a decade.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island

We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
UNIONDALE, NY
City
Westhampton Beach, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Man Drowns in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
Person
Ina Garten
Daily Voice

11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria

Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
Thrillist

You Can Book a Dream Weekend Stay at Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Beach House

If you've ever wanted to live your Sarah Jessica Parker fantasy in the Hamptons, now's your chance. The Sex and the City star is teaming up with Booking.com for an exclusive opportunity to rent her three-bedroom Hamptons vacation home for a weekend. The 1940s beach cottage in Amagansett, New York will be available on the platform for a two-night stay from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28. The price? Just $19.98, the year she landed her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw.
AMAGANSETT, NY
NBC New York

Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police

A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mike Khimov, the man behind the haircut in Oyster Bay

Mike’s Barber Shop in Oyster Bay has been a staple in the community for many years, and people come from different parts of Long Island, and some even farther afield, to get their hair cut there. What keeps them coming back is more than just a good trim, however.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

Fulton Burger Comes from Brooklyn to Bohemia

A popular burger joint from Brooklyn has opened an outpost in Bohemia. Fulton Burger moved into the former location of Joe’s Sirloin Grill on Lakeland Avenue. Of course, burgers are the star of the show at this restaurant. You can choose to build your own out of a 6oz. Or 8 oz. angus beef patty or try one of their craft burgers like the Truffle, with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli ($15), the Weekender made up of avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, American cheese, fried egg, and house sauce ($16), or the Bourbon BBQ with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion ring ($15).
BOHEMIA, NY
fox5ny.com

Massapequa Coast heading to Little League World Series

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - For the first in its 72-year history, Massapequa Coast is advancing to the Little League World Series. The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park. The town estimated that roughly 1,000 people came to cheer the 12-year-old Little Leaguers on.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Fire rips through home in Valley Stream

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that ripped through a home in Valley Stream. The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Casper Street. Officers say when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the upstairs. The homeowner told police everyone inside was able to get out safely. No injuries...
VALLEY STREAM, NY

