Union 8th Grade Center introduces new cell phone policy

TULSA, Okla. — Union 8th grade students will start a new school year with a stricter approach to cell phone use in class.

The new policy asks students to turn their phone off completely “from the first bell to the last bell of the school day.”

School officials say they have noticed that students had become increasingly distracted by their phones, causing their performance to suffer.

“We see what a detriment it is to learning how just having that phone out its too distracting, too much brain drain, too much willpower, to not look at the phone when it’s out,” said Union 8th Grade Center Principal Michelle Cundy.

Parents who need to contact their student during the school day may call the school’s main office and message will be delivered.

