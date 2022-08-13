Read full article on original website
Judite Princess77
1d ago
Starkeithia WHAT?¿??¿? and WHY¿??? who's responsible for this naming ridiculous just be making names up
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
WIS-TV
Sumter woman and Georgia man indicted on firearms and conspiracy charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman and a Georgia man are facing firearms and conspiracy charges. Daeja Bryana Hodge, 25, of Sumter, SC, and Kelsey Antonio McCallum, 29, of Gainesville, GA. are indicted by a federal grand jury. They are charged with:. One count of conspiracy. Three counts of...
allongeorgia.com
Gwinnett County Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Trafficking a 14-Year-Old Victim
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on Aug. 12, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in prison. Williams will also be listed on the sex offender registry.
WJCL
Remains of Georgia Guidestones to get new home following explosion
The pile of granite once known as the Georgia Guidestones, destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, an official told WYFF News 4. That official said the...
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Eviction disputes; skydiver misjudges landing; person on porch not breathing; DUI crash
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Jackson Co man sentenced for role in Capitol riot
A Jackson County man is the latest to be sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Glenn Simon of Jefferson gets eight months in federal prison. He’s the tenth Georgian to be sentenced in the aftermath of last year’s unrest in Washington; another dozen are pending.
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
WSB Radio
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia school employee facing multiple aggravated assault charges after 'shooting incident'
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The Union County Schools employee arrested Thursday in what the GBI described as a "shooting incident" targeting an unoccupied car now faces multiple aggravated assault charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided an update Friday, after what was supposed to be the first day of...
Suspect in custody after Oconee County stabbing
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Oconee County. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing just before 6 PM Friday night on Mormon Church Road in Seneca.
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: 20-year-old charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found in motel room with juvenile runaway
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 16 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. July 15. A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged without a license and speeding after being clocked traveling at 70 mph...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man gets 8 months in prison, year of supervised release in Jan. 6 case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens area man will spend eight months in federal prison and then have a year of supervised release under a guilty plea agreement in his Jan. 6 case. Mitch Simon was originally arrested in Gainesville in May 2021. He has pleaded guilty to one...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County man charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Jackson County man received an eight-month federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Glen Mitchell Simon, 31, of Jefferson was sentenced on Friday in person in Washington D.C.. Most of the 860 people who have been charged in the attack have received their sentencing over videoconferences due to COVID restrictions.
WJCL
GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting
A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter arrested on suspicion of DUI, underage drinking
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges in Forsyth County this weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of an accident early...
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
Monroe Local News
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
