Judite Princess77
1d ago

Starkeithia WHAT?¿??¿? and WHY¿??? who's responsible for this naming ridiculous just be making names up

Gwinnett County Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Trafficking a 14-Year-Old Victim

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on Aug. 12, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in prison. Williams will also be listed on the sex offender registry.
Habersham County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Georgia State
Alto, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co

A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Jackson Co man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

A Jackson County man is the latest to be sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Glenn Simon of Jefferson gets eight months in federal prison. He’s the tenth Georgian to be sentenced in the aftermath of last year’s unrest in Washington; another dozen are pending.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County man charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Jackson County man received an eight-month federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Glen Mitchell Simon, 31, of Jefferson was sentenced on Friday in person in Washington D.C.. Most of the 860 people who have been charged in the attack have received their sentencing over videoconferences due to COVID restrictions.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting

A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
Monroe Local News

Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...

