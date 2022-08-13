ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO