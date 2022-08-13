ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers vote on Inflation Reduction Act

By Anna Wiernicki, Abigail Jones
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iz13h_0hG6rAhI00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The inflation Reduction Act cleared the House on Friday. This bill has been more than 18 months in the making. Democrats say just getting this far is a victory. But Republicans returned to Washington Friday, united in opposition.

Democrats praise their bill as life changing legislation.

“If you are sitting at your kitchen table and wonder how you’re going to pay the bills, your healthcare bills, your prescription drug bills, this bill is for you,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The bill fights climate change and lowers some prescription drug prices, and it’s estimated to raise over $300 billion over ten years in new tax revenue. But Republicans stood unanimously opposed to the bill, calling it a reckless spending spree.

Missouri Republican Jason Smith said it will make inflation worse by raising taxes for average Americans.

“So lots of spending up front, lots of debt upfront, and then maybe savings eight years from now,” Smith said. “How is that going to put out the fire of inflation?”

Democrats rejected that claim and said the bill will only ensure corporations and the wealthy paid the taxes they owe.

The bill now heads to the President’s desk where President Biden said he looks forward to signing it into law next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
thecentersquare.com

Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse

(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
UTAH STATE
Source New Mexico

U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of provisions, including expanded child care tax credits and paid family leave, that many left-leaning Democrats believe are desperately needed.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Democrats#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man charged in hit-and-run on Pensacola bridge, victim identified

UPDATE (7:40 p.m.): Pensacola Police arrested John Kings, 38, in connection to a hit-and-run that happened Monday, Aug. 15. Kings was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to Pensacola Police. Kings’ car was also recovered by police. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating after a man […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

Coal country is still reeling from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to back a sweeping climate and energy package that will accelerate the nation’s transition away from coal.   In the Mountain State, the once-burgeoning coal industry says it feels betrayed, displaced coal workers are celebrating the bill’s black lung benefits and Republicans seeking Manchin’s seat […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WKRG News 5

300 families receive termination letters from Mobile Housing Authority

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice. According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

Video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy