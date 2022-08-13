ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Comments / 19

Malcolm Jones
2d ago

Wow. So for those that got out and did right by getting jobs starting business or buying homes . They should have that taken from them ? True they did a crime they should serve the time but if the stipulations was to let you out so you do not get sick and die and you take that opportunity and make the best of it and you have a year or two years left why take you back to jail people do not understand how hard it is for a man to get out of prison with Felonise and want to change but society will not let him change society will not hire him because of his background because of his past and how frustrating that is to a man getting out of prison and why he resorts back to his Old ways to put food on the table to feed his family.. Society is very cruel and I understand that but sometimes if you’re more caring or concern to help someone instead of tearing someone down you will see a much better person I speak from experience

Reply(3)
8
Angela Nightingale
2d ago

First off if you do your research you will see only non violent offenders got released unless there was a medical reason from a doctor as to why they needed to be released. They were basically on probation they had to do check ins and be productive if they got into any trouble they were not given a second chance it was straight to jail. They should not be punished because they followed the rules given to them. And those of you judging them maybe you should look in the mirror you are not perfect!!

Reply(8)
3
Shawn
2d ago

They never should have been released in the first place.

Reply
11
Related
knsiradio.com

Former Minneapolis Police Officers Reject Plea Deal

(KNSI) — The two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd rejected a plea deal Monday morning. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were offered the deal to avoid a state trial and additional prison time stemming from their federal civil rights convictions earlier this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year

Vandals recorded on surveillance footage at the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul on Sept. 8, 2021. Courtesy of Hmong Cultural Center. A new report by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension details the motivations behind hate crimes reported in the state last year. The Uniform Crime Report, released Friday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case

St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

Ex-Minneapolis cops reject plea deal in George Floyd's killing, will go to trial

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng have rejected last and final plea offers, and will go to trial this fall. Thao and Kueng, who are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death, were in court on Monday. During the testy 15-minute hearing, they rejected a plea offer of 36 months in prison to be served at the same time as their federal sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Ramsey County, MN
Health
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Ramsey County, MN
Government
KARE 11

Lawsuit over gun ban at Minnesota State Fair dismissed

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 11, 2021. A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota Prisons Offer 10 Thousand-Dollar Sign-On Bonuses For New Guards

(Oak Park Heights, MN) — Minnesota prisons are offering ten-thousand-dollars to new guards. The state’s Department of Corrections started offering sign-in bonuses back in December, but recently doubled those bonuses because they weren’t getting enough applications. There’s more information about becoming a prison guard on the state’s website.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#County Judge#Pandemic#Mndoc
CBS Minnesota

Violent crime rose in Minnesota in 2021, according to new state data

MINNEAPOLIS -- Violent crime in Minnesota increased by nearly 22 percent in 2021, according to new report published by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.The 2021 Uniform Crime report published Friday shows violent crime rose by 16 percent in Greater Minnesota and by nearly 24 percent in the seven-county Twin Cities metro."The Department of Public Safety has stepped up investigations and proactive patrols in partnership with our federal, state and local officers," said John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said in a statement about the report. "By following the data, we hope these efforts will reduce victimization, improve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Video: Minnesota saw 21% violent crime increase in 2021, according to new BCA report

Babs Santos and Nick Longworth from Fox 9 News • August 12, 2022. One day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help curb violent crime, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report Friday, which showed a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state in 2021.
Bring Me The News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfornow.com

Two Former Officers Reject Plea Deal In George Floyd Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences. The statements from Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng on Monday at a brief hearing in Minneapolis set the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox40jackson.com

‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows

This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Activists push for work release to reconnect the incarcerated with society

Prison abolitionists, advocacy organizations, and some formerly incarcerated members are pushing the Minnesota Department of Corrections (MnDoC) to allow more low-risk prisoners to work in the community while serving their sentences. Their case? Activists contend most fathers in prison are Black, and Black men are overrepresented in prison. Releasing them...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kxnet.com

MN man in custody on a host of charges

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Brooklyn Park, MN man is in custody on a host of charges following an investigatory stop in west Dickinson early Sunday morning. According to the Dickinson Police Department, police were initially called to the Hawthorne Suites around 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female who had been hitchhiking with the man, and observed him commit several crimes, including theft.
DICKINSON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy