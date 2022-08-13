Wow. So for those that got out and did right by getting jobs starting business or buying homes . They should have that taken from them ? True they did a crime they should serve the time but if the stipulations was to let you out so you do not get sick and die and you take that opportunity and make the best of it and you have a year or two years left why take you back to jail people do not understand how hard it is for a man to get out of prison with Felonise and want to change but society will not let him change society will not hire him because of his background because of his past and how frustrating that is to a man getting out of prison and why he resorts back to his Old ways to put food on the table to feed his family.. Society is very cruel and I understand that but sometimes if you’re more caring or concern to help someone instead of tearing someone down you will see a much better person I speak from experience
First off if you do your research you will see only non violent offenders got released unless there was a medical reason from a doctor as to why they needed to be released. They were basically on probation they had to do check ins and be productive if they got into any trouble they were not given a second chance it was straight to jail. They should not be punished because they followed the rules given to them. And those of you judging them maybe you should look in the mirror you are not perfect!!
They never should have been released in the first place.
