2 hospitalized after fire at church shelter in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out at a Muskegon church’s men’s shelter Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., firefighters were sent to Greater Grace Church and Men’s Shelter on Terrace Street near Irwin Avenue after receiving reports of a fire in the basement, according to Muskegon Police.

Muskegon Deputy Fire Chief Jay Paulson said that the fire broke out in a tenant’s room on the lower level of the building.

Paulson said everyone evacuated the building. The conditions of the people who were taken to the hospital are unknown.

The building suffered heavy fire damage through half of the lower level and smoke damage throughout, according to Muskegon police.

The fire is under investigation. It’s unclear what caused the fire or how long crews will be in the area.

If anyone has information on the fire, call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

