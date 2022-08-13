ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

2 hospitalized after fire at church shelter in Muskegon

By Corinne Moore, Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMjrM_0hG6qxTK00

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out at a Muskegon church’s men’s shelter Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., firefighters were sent to Greater Grace Church and Men’s Shelter on Terrace Street near Irwin Avenue after receiving reports of a fire in the basement, according to Muskegon Police.

Muskegon Deputy Fire Chief Jay Paulson said that the fire broke out in a tenant’s room on the lower level of the building.

Paulson said everyone evacuated the building. The conditions of the people who were taken to the hospital are unknown.

The building suffered heavy fire damage through half of the lower level and smoke damage throughout, according to Muskegon police.

The fire is under investigation. It’s unclear what caused the fire or how long crews will be in the area.

If anyone has information on the fire, call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Muskegon, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#Accident#Greater Grace Church#Men S Shelter#Muskegon Police#Silent Observer#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy